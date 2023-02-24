IHG Hotels & Resorts partners with Tawanna Property for new voco hotel in Bangkok

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announced the signing of voco Bangkok Surawong with Tawanna Property Company Limited, a leading real estate investor and developer in Thailand, represented by Chansamorn Wattanavekin , Chairman of Tawanna Property Company Limited, as the president of the ceremony.

The 242-room voco Bangkok Surawong will rebrand from the former Tawanna Bangkok hotel and – following a full renovation – reopen in 2025, ready to introduce travellers to voco hotels’ distinctive lifestyle experience.

Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said, “I am excited to partner Tawanna Property Company Limited for the second signing of voco hotels in Thailand.

“Bangkok is one of the world’s best-loved travel destinations with 25 million arrivals expected this year, and has historically been a market where IHG launches new brands – Holiday Inn Express, Hotel Indigo, Staybridge Suites, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and, most recently in 2022, Vignette Collection. These successful market debuts have led to multiple signings and openings across Thailand and Asia.

“At IHG, we’re increasingly seeing the growth of conversion opportunities, and a key part of voco’s appeal for owners is the pace at which its hotels are able to convert into IHG systems, quickly benefit on a global scale and maximise their returns. We look forward to extending voco hotels’ thoughtful and unstuffy nature to travellers to Bangkok.”

Piriya Thepkanjana, Board of Director, Tawanna Property Company Limited said “We want to grow a quality hotel portfolio that’s well-loved by guests and offers differing and unique experiences. We’ve seen the success of voco hotels’ recent debut in markets such as Gangnam in Seoul, Melbourne and Singapore, and its distinctive lifestyle experience is perfect for travellers and local visitors to the bustling vibrant destination of Surawong.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have established a great partnership with IHG, and their decades-long presence and investment in Thailand has enabled them to develop strong local expertise combined with best-in-class global enterprise which will ensure our new property is also a success.”

voco Bangkok Surawong is situated in the heart of Surawong, a bustling district near Silom and Sathorn. It’s perfectly located for guests nearby popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment attractions, and within walking distance of Lumphini Park.

Just a 40-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, facilities include two restaurants and bars, more than 500 square metres of meeting rooms, an outdoor pool, gym and Kids Club.

voco hotels is IHG’s fastest growing premium brand, designed to stand out from the crowd and give guests a different choice. The name voco originates from Latin, meaning ‘to invite’ and ‘call together’, reflecting the brand’s thoughtful, unstuffy and charming nature.

Since launching globally in 2018, voco hotels has enjoyed rapid growth with 45 open hotels and 39 in the pipeline. voco hotels offers a premium experience to guests and combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand.

voco Bangkok Surawong is the second voco hotels signed in Bangkok, alongside voco Bangkok Sukhumvit 11. They will join notable recent openings including voco Seoul Gangnam, voco Melbourne Central, voco Nanjing Garden Expo and voco Chicago Downtown.

Thailand continues to be a strong growth market for IHG with 33 hotels* across ten brands in the country and 34 in the pipeline as the company continues to meet demand and double its estate across all of its brands in the country by 2026.