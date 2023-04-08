IHG Hotels & Resorts partners with Steps to make hotels in Bangkok disability-inclusion ready

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Steps – an organisation that empowers employers to realise the potential of neurodivergent people.

Starting this year, the collaboration will prepare five IHG hotels in Bangkok to be ‘disability inclusion ready’. The hotels taking part will follow a wide-ranging programme that includes workplace accessibility plans and consultations, disability training, empowerment of inclusivity champions, recruitment and onboarding of disability employees, and the setting up of an inclusive employment model that embodies a culture of inclusion.

Using the findings from the first five hotels, the project will be extended to other IHG properties and destinations across the country. The findings will also be used by the Neurodiversity at Work Research Centre (NWRC) which is in the process of conducting evidence-based research of real, actionable value to businesses who wish to hire inclusively.

It’s the latest milestone for IHG on its ‘Great DE&I Conversation’ journey, which sees its colleagues in South East Asia supporting causes as part of a commitment to serve local communities and positively impact lives and creating an inclusive workforce that welcomes people with disabilities and celebrates differences.

Rajit Sukumaran, Managing Director, South East Asia and Korea, IHG said: “Our goal is to have every IHG hotel in Thailand employing people with disabilities. We already have 70% of our properties achieving this and now, through this fantastic partnership with Steps, we can bring about long-term, sustainable change and provide equal and meaningful opportunities for people in an environment that is truly understanding of others.

“Diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces are a wonderful way to support the communities in which we operate as we strive to make a difference every day by delivering our purpose of True Hospitality for Good. This partnership and many other initiatives, across the region and globally, support our Journey to Tomorrow 2030 responsible business plan commitments which includes improving the lives of 30 million people.”

Steps is committed to creating a more inclusive world through education, modelling of inclusive and sustainable business, and empowering employees. Its partnerships lead to successful pathways to employment for graduates, and challenge pre-conceptions about neurodivergent people, leading to more inclusive workplaces.

Max Simpson, CEO, Steps, said: “We are delighted to work with IHG Hotels & Resorts on becoming part of a larger movement to build an inclusive community across the country.

“At Steps, we are on a mission to change lives and for all neurodivergent people to be seen, heard, respected and empowered. Only one in four people with disabilities of working age are employed and even less within the neurodivergent population – we need to increase this through meaningful partnerships, such as our fantastic new collaboration with IHG.”

Thailand is a key market for IHG with 30 open hotels, and 35 hotels in the pipeline. Globally, IHG has more than 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries and 345,000 colleagues representing a wide variety of nationalities, cultures, religions, abilities and backgrounds. Caring for its people, communities and planet has been at the heart of IHG’s business for many years and, through Journey To Tomorrow, it’s 10-year responsible business plan aligned to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, it is championing a diverse culture where everyone can thrive.