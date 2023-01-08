IHG debuts voco brand in India with a signing in Jim Corbett

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with Satyadeo Hospitality Private Limited to convert Corbet Aamond Spa & Resort into India’s first voco hotel.

The new voco Jim Corbett is scheduled to be rebranded by July 2024, adding 100 rooms to IHG’s premium portfolio in the country. The signing also marks introduction of the 7th brand from IHG’s global portfolio to the Indian market.

The distinctive, lifestyle brand, voco offers a premium experience to guests and combines the informality and charm of an individual hotel with the quality and reassurance of a global and respected brand. Since launching globally in 2018, voco has enjoyed rapid growth with multiple signings across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA), and the signing of voco Jim Corbett marks the brand’s debut in the South West Asia region.

A key part of voco’s offer for owners is the pace at which hotels are able to convert into IHG systems, helping them quickly benefit on a global scale and maximise their returns.

The new voco hotel will be located in the popular leisure gateway in North India, Jim Corbett which attracts high footfall from tourists. In addition to guest rooms, the hotel will feature an outdoor pool, a gymnasium, a spa beyond, an all-day dining restaurant and a bar. voco Jim Corbett’s indoor and outdoor banqueting spaces will cater to the demand from corporate and leisure guests, who are looking to benefit from the area’s excellent road connectivity with major cities in North India to host MICE including weddings and other occasions.

Located along the popular Dhikuli gate and within few minutes’ walk from the main market, voco Jim Corbett will have excellent visibility along the Kosi River and easy access to all major tourist spots in the area. The hotel is also strategically located in close proximity to the railway station and nearest airport in Pantnagar, positioning itself as the perfect destination for corporate and leisure guests.

Commenting on the signing, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, SouthWest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “We are delighted to partner with and welcome Satyadeo Hospitality Private Limited to the IHG family as we introduce the voco brand in India. voco has been one of IHG’s most successful brand launches, due to its refreshed guest offering, as well as interest from hotel owners who appreciate the brand’s flexibility and returns. We are excited for the opening of voco Jim Corbett in 2024 and are confident that the hotel will be much appreciated and enjoyed by our guests.

He further added, “This latest development is testament to our continued commitment to grow our footprint in India by bringing the right brands to the right markets. We are pleased with the confidence our owners have placed in our business and brands, and we look forward to further strengthening our portfolio in the country to offer exceptional hospitality to our guests.”

Pankaj Kashyap, Managing Director, Satyadeo Hospitality Private Limited added, “We are thrilled to partner with an internationally and locally trusted hospitality company like IHG to launch the voco brand in the country. With easy access from major cities such as Delhi NCR, Dehradun, and Agra, there is a very high demand for quality hotels in the Jim Corbett area for leisure as well as MICE. We are confident that once opened, voco Jim Corbett with its excellent location and exceptional proposition will be a great success.”

IHG® currently has 44 hotels operating across five brands in SWA, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and has a strong pipeline of 37 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.