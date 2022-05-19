P&O Cruises unveils new ship Arvia’s Grand Atrium

P&O Cruises has unveiled details of new ship Arvia’s impressive centrepiece – a stunning Grand Atrium with widescreen ocean views which will become the focus of entertainment for the ship.

The Grand Atrium is at the heart of Arvia and will provide a spectacular backdrop to aerial performers who will descend through the triple-height space and a striking installation of metal champagne-coloured ribbons which frame the great staircase. The Grand Atrium will also host a full programme of live events and entertainment, with local buskers, pop-up talks, magicians and performers.

Spanning three decks, each level of the Grand Atrium will offer guests a place to dine, socialise or relax, balancing larger sociable areas with more intimate spaces.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “With its elegant design, warm tones and beautiful custom-made elements, the Grand Atrium on board Arvia will provide guests with the perfect backdrop to their holiday photos. The design has made the most of the magical effect of light at different times of the day, so whether guests want to enjoy a morning coffee or evening drink, the Grand Atrium will provide the most spectacular backdrop.”

The Grand Atrium will be home to Amber Lounge, the home of crafted cocktails. Guests can watch mixologists create their perfect drink while enjoying dramatic aerial performances played out directly in front of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

For dining, The Keel & Cow is the home of great gastro-pub fare, with traditional favourites including dry-aged steaks and and the best burger at sea, The Prime Minister.

The Glass House can be found on Deck 7. This dining venue offers guests a prime position to look out on to horizon views and aerial artists while enjoying dishes paired with wines selected by Food Hero Olly Smith.

Arvia will join the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022, with a maiden voyage to the Canary Islands, followed by a winter season in the Caribbean. Arvia will be the largest ship to sail from home port of Barbados, offering guests a choice of holidays, ranging from seven to 22 nights, with an overnight stay in Barbados and an extended call to Antigua on many holidays. Arvia will join sister ship, Iona as one of the world’s most environmentally-friendly ships, fully powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Arvia will have a choice of 12 restaurants plus eight other places to eat. Fleet favourites such as Epicurean, Sindhu and The Glass House and Iona icons including The Keel & Cow and The Olive Grove will star alongside dining concepts created exclusively for Arvia including plant-based and sushi dishes in Green & Co featuring Mizuhana; 6th Street Diner and Roast Carvery.

P&O Cruises is nominated as Europe’s Leading Cruise Line 2022 by World Travel Awards.