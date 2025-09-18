Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace Reopens After an Extensive Renovation

Following an extensive renovation, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts announces the reopening of Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace, a five-star hotel located on Jandía beach. With a focus on quality, guest experience innovation, and responsible tourism, the chain reinforces its commitment to the Canary Islands with this refresh.

Inspired by the tranquil essence of the island, Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace is a haven where guests can enjoy a serene experience of well-being and a deep connection with Fuerteventura’s natural environment. The hotel offers 437 spacious and comfortable rooms that have been completely renovated with designs and textures inspired by the green and terracotta tones of the island’s flora, fauna and landscapes, including the Tindaya mountain, and the blues of the Atlantic Ocean.

“We are particularly proud of this transformation project, which demonstrates our commitment to the Canary Islands as a leading destination for European travellers. Our goal is to continue offering quality, personalised experiences for our guests while generating value for our employees, partners, and the local community,” said Finn Ackermann, Chief Commercial Officer of Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel has four swimming pools, a gym, Spa Sensations and a varied gastronomic offering, including three restaurants and three bars. New additions include a 24-hour Star Café; the new Sansofí Lobby Bar with an outdoor terrace; the alMar restaurant, which offers a beach restaurant concept with a selection of local dishes and views of Jandía beach; and the expansion of the Teppanyaki Tsukiji restaurant with a new menu. In addition, guests who opt for Star Prestige have access to a new space designed for complete relaxation, with an exclusive solarium, lounge and swimming pool.

As a result of this renovation, the establishment offers a premium stay in line with Iberostar’s Selection category, aimed at guests travelling as couples or families looking for a relaxing experience in a privileged setting.

The hotel reinforces its connection with Fuerteventura and emphasises the essence of the local area through a selection of experiences within and beyond its facilities that invite guests to reconnect and experience the island at a leisurely pace. Native Aloe vera serves as a recurring theme throughout the stay, taking centre stage in workshops, local product experiences, and wellness treatments offered at the hotel.

Commitment to people and the environment

Iberostar Selection Fuerteventura Palace is implementing its Iberostar Wave of Change movement, the company’s global strategy to champion a responsible tourism model that prioritises people and the environment. With over 300 team members, the hotel provides comprehensive benefits designed to support well-being and nurture a positive employee experience.

In line with Iberostar’s global target of sourcing 100% of its fish and seafood from responsible sources, the hotel collaborates closely with trusted suppliers to uphold this commitment. It has also upgraded its facilities to enable more efficient energy management, operating with 100% renewable electricity to reduce its carbon footprint and support the company’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Sustainability efforts extend to the circular economy, with initiatives including a pilot project for organic waste management in partnership with a local composting site, the continuation of its dedicated 3R team (Recycling, Reduction, and Reuse) responsible for managing, measuring, and analysing waste, and the use of AI-powered technology to minimise organic food waste. The hotel also participates in a textile management program, giving a second life to disused uniforms and fabrics.