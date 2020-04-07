IATA postpones annual general meeting

The International Air Transport Association has postponed its annual general meeting.

The event, which was due to run alongside the World Air Transport Summit, had been scheduled to take place in Amsterdam in late June.

The 76th IATA annual general meeting will now be held “when it is both safe and practicable to do so,” the organisation said.

IATA anticipates that this will be in the late third or early fourth quarter of 2020.

“Our members are in the deepest crisis the air transport industry has ever faced.

“With much of the passenger business grounded as part of the global fight to contain the virus, many airlines are in a struggle to remain viable.

“On the cargo side, airlines are doing whatever they can to keep global supply chains moving with vital shipments, including those for critical medical supplies.

“We will come together as an industry when the freedom to travel has been restored and we can focus on air transport’s critical role in driving the economic and social recovery from this unprecedented crisis,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA chief executive.

IATA added an announcement will be made when a date is confirmed.

