Pan Pacific Hotels Group Strengthens Presence in Southeast Asia

Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), the hospitality arm of Singapore-based UOL Group Limited, continues to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia as it announces the launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi, marking the latest milestone in a steady pipeline of regional openings.

Southeast Asia is a vibrant, opportunity-rich region with strong fundamentals supporting long-term growth in travel, business, and investment. According to an industry report[1], the region’s tourism industry continues to recover with more than 121 million international travellers visiting the region in 2024.

PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi is the Group’s third property in Vietnam and underscores PPHG’s long-term commitment to the region. It follows recent launches of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Jakarta, Pan Pacific Jakarta, and Gurney Bay Hotel, a PARKROYAL Hotel in Penang and is among eight new properties planned across Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines over the next two years. PPHG now operates a total of 23 existing properties in Southeast Asia.

Tapping into Vietnam’s Growth

The latest launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi comes amid Vietnam’s robust economic momentum, with GDP growth reaching 7.09% in 2024 and a strong tourism rebound that saw 17.6 million international arrivals, with a target of 22 million set for 2025. The increasing presence of multinational companies, coupled with rapid urbanisation in key cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, has accelerated the need for flexible, long-stay living options. which appeal to both longer stay business travellers and family travel.

According to a report by Savills[2], average occupancy rate for serviced apartments in Hanoi reached 86%, in first quarter of 2025, up 4% from last year, while average rental rates increased by 5% year-on-year.

“Southeast Asia is a key pillar in our regional strategy. Within the bloc, Vietnam, with its dynamic economy, growing international connectivity, and strong demand for extended-stay options, it offers immense potential. Our upcoming PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi marks an exciting next chapter in Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s growth in Vietnam, complementing our flagship Pan Pacific Hanoi. By adding a premium long-stay offering to our portfolio, we can cater to a wider range of travellers while strengthening our presence in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets,” said Mr. Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer, Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Expertise in Long Stay Market

With deep experience in shaping long-stay hospitality across Asia-Pacific, PPHG has built a strong reputation for creating serviced suites that blend the comforts of home with the services of a hotel. Its PARKROYAL Serviced Suites portfolio has successfully established itself in key cities such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Bangkok, becoming a trusted choice for business executives, relocating families, and extended-stay travellers who value flexibility without compromise.

Seamless tech-enabled living with smart in-room features, digital concierge services, and integrated connectivity for both work and leisure

Purposefully designed social spaces that encourage interaction, collaboration, and a sense of belonging among long-stay guests

Sustainability at the core driven by initiatives ranging from energy-efficient systems to responsible sourcing and waste reduction to cater to growing demand for eco-conscious travel.

With panoramic views of West Lake and proximity to cultural landmarks, all 126 suites at PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi feature residential-style interiors, fully equipped kitchenettes, and essential appliances, creating a seamless living experience for guests on long-term business assignments, corporate relocations, or extended cultural immersions. Guests can choose from a range of thoughtfully designed one, two, and three-bedroom suites, each offering generous living space and modern comforts.

The guest experience extends beyond the suites. Guests can unwind in the all-season indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi overlooking West Lake, recharge in the steam rooms and fitness centre, or relax with family at the dedicated children’s pool.

The property also offers versatile meeting spaces, banquet facilities, and two dining venues with Cilantro, a modern bistro offering global and local flavours, and Garden Café providing a lush open-air retreat by the pool.

Continued growth across Long-stay Market

The launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi is a key milestone in PPHG’s Version 2.0 strategy, an ambitious plan to strengthen and consolidate the Group’s brand and portfolio in line with evolving customer expectations. At the heart of this strategy is the long-stay segment, which has seen sustained growth globally as business travellers, relocating executives, and extended-leisure guests seek more flexible living solutions.

“Our Version 2.0 strategy is about anticipating how travellers’ lifestyles are changing and how that is impacting their choices and being ahead on the curve on these fronts. We are responding to the evolving demands with thoughtful design, our signature hospitality, and a focus on sustainability. At PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi, we have been able to build this vision from the ground up, creating flexible spaces, integrating smart technology, and curating services that make long stays feel effortless. The property embodies our commitment to setting fresh benchmarks in long-stay hospitality, where comfort, convenience and community come together seamlessly,” Mr Choe added.

According to a report by Grand View Research[3], the serviced apartment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.4% from 2025 to 2030, with revenues projected to hit USD 57,9 billion by 2030.

Building on its proven expertise across Asia-Pacific, PPHG has redefined its PARKROYAL Serviced Suites brand to meet this demand with future-ready concepts that blend the comforts of home with the elevated services of a hotel.

The launch of PARKROYAL Serviced Suites Hanoi represents PPHG’s commitment to shaping the future of long-stay hospitality. One where convenience, lifestyle, and sustainability converge. With rising demand for tech-enabled, community-focused, and accessible accommodations, PPHG continues to set new benchmarks in creating tailored experiences that reflect the way today’s global travellers live, work, and connect.