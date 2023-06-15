Hyatt To Debut Thompson Hotels Brand In Italy With Thompson Rome

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Botteghe Oscure s.r.l., a company affiliated with AG Group s.r.l., for the first Thompson Hotels property in Italy with Thompson Rome. Expected to open by mid-2024 in the heart of the Italian capital, the 70-room luxury lifestyle hotel will be the brand’s second property in Europe, joining Thompson Madrid, which opened in 2022, and the previously announced Thompson Vienna, which is slated to join the portfolio in 2025. Hyatt’s thoughtful expansion of the Thompson Hotels brand further bolsters Hyatt’s position as a global leader in luxury, lifestyle and leisure travel, while increasing the World of Hyatt loyalty program value proposition by delivering meaningful experiences to members in more sought-after destinations.

The Thompson Hotels brand is renowned for channelling the destination’s local creative energy, combining instinctive design and culinary sophistication to curate the best of each destination’s culture within its walls. With the cultural areas of music, art, fashion, design and culinary at the heart of the Thompson Hotels brand experience, the properties serve as a dynamic home-base for tastemakers, emerging creatives and culturally astute travelers to connect with one another and with what inspires them.

“We know that there is a growing appetite amongst today’s travelers and developers for hotels that cater to culturally savvy guests and bring a modern approach to conventional hospitality. We are excited to meet this demand with one of the most exciting new hotels in Rome as we continue to scale our luxury, lifestyle and leisure brands across the region,” said Nuno Galvao Pinto, regional vice president of real estate and development at Hyatt. “We are honored to continue to work with AG Group s.r.l. to welcome the Thompson Hotels brand to one of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations.”

Visitors of Thompson Rome will experience a true sense of Roman culture through a revolutionary design restoration of one of the city’s most iconic buildings – the former headquarters of the Italian Communist Party. Converted into a luxury lifestyle hotel, the elegant 1930s-built Palazzo is located near the Capitoline Hill, Fori Imperiali and Jewish Quarter and will undergo an extensive enhancement while preserving the landmark’s key historical features. The artistic legacies of the building that will remain will represent the Thompson Hotels brand’s commitment to authentic cultural curation including the entrance hall, designed by sculptor Giò Pomodoro, complete with a five-pointed gold star set into the floor, as well as a marble bust of the party’s founding member and one-time leader, Antonio Gramsci.

The expansion of the Thompson Hotels brand with plans for Thompson Rome is reflective of Hyatt’s accelerated brand growth in the southern European country, joining five Italian properties that have been added to Hyatt’s portfolio in the past four years. Thompson Rome will mark the seventh Hyatt-branded hotel in Italy and the second in Rome, joining The Tribune Hotel, part of JdV by Hyatt brand, also operated by AG Group s.r.l.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Hyatt in this sought-after market with the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in Italy,” said Andrea Girolami, president of AG Group s.r.l. “Hyatt shares our vision of delivering a refined hideaway in the heart of Rome that combines a casual sense of luxury with refined rooms and layered design throughout for an authentic experience. We look forward to welcoming guests and locals alike to this one-of-a-kind property.”

Thompson Rome will boast four dining outlets, including a rooftop restaurant and terrace with a cocktail bar featuring panoramic views of the buzzing eternal city. The property will also feature two dedicated meeting rooms and a fitness center.

For more information about the iconic international portfolio of the Thompson Hotels brand, please visit: www.thompsonhotels.com.