Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian opens in China

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian has opened today in the east of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China.

The 298-room hotel aims to bring the brand’s signature intuitive service and energising experiences to business and leisure guests alike.

As part of a new recreational business district, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian is located in the heart of Yantian District, neighbouring Dameisha Beach and Overseas Chinese Town East along a 12-mile coast.

Within an hour’s drive to Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, the hotel is also half an hour to Shenzhen Railway Station and only a five-minute drive to the Shatoujiao port of entry to Hong Kong.

“We sincerely appreciate the support from our owner, Shenzhen Vanke Binhai Real Estate Ltd. and are excited to see the Hyatt Regency brand footprint grow in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area,” said Stephen Ho, president, Greater China, global operations at Hyatt.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian with confidence for a world-class hospitality experience.”

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian was designed by the renowned Heitz Parsons Sadek and features 298 contemporary guest rooms with varied dimensions ranging from 43 square meters to 215 square meters.

There are 20 suites, four regency executive suites and one presidential suite, all of which are spacious and located on the 41st to the 50th floor.

Select rooms offer gorgeous ocean views and all rooms feature high-quality amenities and panoramic French windows.

“Inspired by the hotel’s surroundings, the hotel was built with the concept of bringing the forest into the city, offering guests a place to take a deep breath of fresh air and bask in the beautiful scenery,” said Mary Liu, general manager of Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian.

“As a bridge between GBA and the Pearl River Delta area, Shenzhen is at the core of this booming region.

“We are delighted to deliver Hyatt’s well-known expertise in food and beverage and full range of services and amenities for a productive stay.”