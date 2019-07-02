Hyatt Regency Chantilly opens in France

Hyatt Regency Chantilly has opened to become the ninth Hyatt branded hotel in France.

Reminiscent of an 18th-century hamlet, the 211-room property is set along the Nonette River in the historic town of Chantilly.

Situated in the tranquil town, only 20 minutes from Charles De Gaulle International Airport and 45 minutes from the centre of Paris, the hotel is able to accommodate both business and leisure guests alike.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Chantilly,” said Charles Guyonnaud, general manager of Hyatt Regency Chantilly.

“The hotel’s exquisite facilities combined with its peaceful setting provides the ultimate business retreat and relaxation getaway.”

Comprised of eight buildings, the hotel offers a scenic setting among lush trees and serves as a venue for hosting a variety of events including weddings, social occasions, exhibitions, meetings, and conferences.

Chantilly is home to many historic attractions including the Domaine de Chantilly, which features the Chateau de Chantilly, the Musée Condé and the intact treasures of the 19th century prince, Henri d’Orléans, Duke of Aumale.

Also nearby are the prestigious Chantilly horseracing courses for those with a passion for equestrian sports.

Golf lovers will also appreciate the numerous golf courses in the area.

Guests will be also able to explore the historical and natural treasures of the region by bike or horseback, taking in the beautiful and tranquil setting of Chantilly.

The hotel’s 211 modern and spacious guestrooms include 14 luxury suites, offering four different suite varieties including one royal garden suite, seven regency executive suites, one Chantilly suite, and five regency suites.

Guests staying in suites and regency club rooms enjoy additional amenities such as complimentary breakfast, evening cocktails, and hors d’œuvres.