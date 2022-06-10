Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront celebrates official opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the opening of Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront ahead of the bustling summer season. The new 13 story, 140-room hotel offers business and leisure travelers intuitive design, a casual atmosphere, and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings and a 24-hour fitness center.

Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront is located directly on the oceanfront of beautiful Virginia Beach. Guestrooms offer private balconies to enjoy all the views of Virginia Beach including the Boardwalk or Atlantic Avenue, presenting amazing opportunities for dolphin and whale-watching or a front row ticket to parades and live entertainment. This new hotel caters to families, couples, and groups of all ages looking for relaxation and beachside entertainment.

“Virginia Beach is a world-class city and key business and leisure destination, and Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront adds a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers visiting the heart of the city’s business and resort district,” said Rob Murphy, vice president of operations at Suburban Capital, Inc.

Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront offers:

140 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work, and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper (city or oceanfront views available)

Breakfast Bar featuring hot breakfast items, fresh fruit, steel cut oatmeal, Greek yogurt, and more

The Market serving freshly prepared meals anytime, day or night

The Bar features specialty coffees and premium beers, as well as wine and cocktails

Necessities program for forgotten items that guests can buy, borrow, or enjoy for free

Free Wi-Fi throughout hotel and guestrooms

Event Space offers 725 square feet of flexible, high-tech meeting/function space

Fitness Center featuring cardio equipment with LCD touchscreens

Hyatt Place Virginia Beach/Oceanfront is under the leadership of general manager Matthew Krogsund and director of sales Libby Ross. In his role, Matthew Krogsund is responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 45 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Libby Ross is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Virginia Beach area.