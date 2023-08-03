Hyatt Expands the Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand Presence into Oklahoma City

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that Fordson Hotel, formally known as 21c Museum Hotel Oklahoma City, officially joined the Hyatt portfolio today as an affiliated hotel, in collaboration with Hall Capital and Avion Hospitality, the hotel’s owner and operator, respectively.

The industrial revolution-inspired property is now bookable across Hyatt reservation channels and is expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in late 2023. Fordson Hotel is conveniently located in the West Village District near Oklahoma City’s downtown and housed in the former Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant, which dates back to more than a century and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Fred Jones, a local industrialist, civic leader, and one of the largest Ford dealers in the country in the 1950s, the Fordson Hotel building is the only historical landmark in Oklahoma City associated with a blue-collar industry. The rich history of the Ford Motor Company is embraced throughout the property which takes full advantage of its industrial pedigree with authentic design and contemporary furnishings. The hotel is home to a relaxed lobby, welcoming public spaces and 135 guestrooms and suites that provide a comfortable respite with high ceilings. The property also offers 14,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces including 1 large ballroom, a spa and fitness center, and large steel windows and custom-designed furniture.

Pool Bar at Fordson Hotel

“We’re excited to collaborate with Hall Capital and Avion Hospitality to offer travelers a sophisticated yet unscripted experience in Oklahoma City’s emerging West Village District,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Hyatt. “Hyatt continues to prioritize thoughtful growth in the markets most relevant to our loyal guests and World of Hyatt members, and this forthcoming addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand will offer guests even more story-worthy experiences.”

Fordson Hotel is an inventive union of hospitality, design, unforgettable service and culinary creativity highlighting the steadfast spirit and rich history of Oklahoma City. The hotel features a pool terrace and three on-property dining options including Mary Eddy’s Dining Room, which celebrates the golden age of American dining with an elevated take on American classics, as well as Pool Bar and Bodega. Pool Bar offers laid back, social dining with playful dishes and chilled cocktails and Bodega is a one-stop shop for quick and thoughtful bites and beverages for all hours of the day.

Located at 900 West Main Street, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Fordson Hotel is expected to join the World of Hyatt loyalty program when it joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in late 2023, and members will soon have the opportunity to experience Oklahoma City’s rich industrial heritage and earn points on stays to use toward free nights, dining, spa experiences and more.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/oklahoma/fordson-hotel/okcub.

To learn more about The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, please visit hyatt.com/brands/unbound-collection.