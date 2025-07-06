FAIRMONT HOTELS & RESORTS DEBUTS IN JAPAN

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the world-leading hospitality group Accor, is delighted to announce its debut in Japan with the opening of Fairmont Tokyo. The milestone was marked by a ribbon-tying ceremony held on July 1, 2025, celebrating a history-making moment as the brand enters the Japanese market for the very first time.

Boasting a prime central location for exploring the wonders of Japan’s capital city, Fairmont Tokyo graces the newly developed ‘BLUE FRONT SHIBAURA’ Tower South, spanning floors 35 to 43. Just 13 minutes from Haneda Airport and six minutes from both the Tokyo and Shinagawa Stations, the hotel offers seamless connectivity to the city’s many attractions. Visitors can delight in the tranquility of the Shibaura district with its picturesque canals, lush gardens, and explore iconic surrounding landmarks such as the majestic Zojoji Temple.

Fairmont Tokyo embodies Fairmont’s vibrant spirit, seamlessly connecting people and places across time and cultures to celebrate every moment. The guest journey begins in the first-floor lobby, where Serene, the charming Labrador Retriever and Chief Happiness Officer, warmly welcomes visitors. Ascending to the 35th-floor lobby, guests are greeted by an expansive space adorned with lush greenery, opening onto breathtaking outdoor terraces, where the serenity of the bay to the east and the energy of the metropolis to the west beautifully merge.

Fairmont Tokyo places culinary excellence at the heart of its guest offering, with seven distinctive dining and drinking venues that reflect the vibrant food culture of Tokyo. Kiln & Tonic brings coastal charm to the 35th floor with wood-fired pizzas, grilled seafood, and vibrant brasserie fare, complimented by an extended outdoor terrace offering breathtaking views of Tokyo Tower, while Vue Mer blends French and Japanese cafe culture through elegant afternoon teas, seasonal cocktails, and panoramic bay views, with its own outdoor terrace overlooking the serene Tokyo Bay. At Migiwa and Totsuji, traditional sushi and teppanyaki are reimagined with refined creativity, honoring heritage while embracing innovation. DRIFTWOOD elevates Yoshoku cuisine with seasonal ingredients and inventive cocktails, all framed by sweeping views of Tokyo Tower. For a more casual yet spirited experience, Yoi to Yoi serves up elevated Japanese street food with highballs, while OFF RECORD offers an intimate escape into Tokyo’s secret listening bar scene—where vinyl, rare spirits, and soulful bites create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. Each venue invites guests on a journey of flavor, expertise, and modern elegance.

Guests can expect top-class wellness offerings at the highly anticipated Fairmont Spa and Health Club on the 35th floor. Original spa treatments, inspired by the destination, feature a blend of Fairmont Tokyo’s signature oil and locally sourced products. Bathed in natural light, the 24-hour gym offers state-of-the-art Technogym equipment, a comprehensive free weights section, and two studios. Guests can decompress in the 20-meter indoor infinity pool, lounge on the outdoor sundeck by the relaxation pool, or rejuvenate in the soothing saunas - all while enjoying uninterrupted views of the Tokyo Tower and the city skyline.

Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts said, “The opening of Fairmont Tokyo marks a major milestone as we proudly bring the Fairmont brand to Japan for the first time, entering one of the most refined and inspiring hospitality landscapes in the world. Rooted in the duality of Tokyo’s tradition and modernity, the hotel is more than a destination for global travelers. It is a gathering place for the local community. Fairmont Tokyo blends thoughtful innovation with the spirit of omotenashi - the deeply rooted Japanese approach to hospitality that emphasizes mindfulness, sincerity, and anticipation of guests’ needs. Whether it’s afternoon tea overlooking Tokyo Bay, an intimate moment at the Chef’s Sushi bar, or a rare spirit discovery at the hotel’s speakeasy, each experience is designed to make special happen.”

Thoughtfully designed by internationally acclaimed BAR Studio, the hotel’s interiors serve as a captivating canvas where artistry intertwines with urban vibrancy, featuring a harmonious fusion of color, texture, and light that transforms each space into a living masterpiece, while captivating curated artworks—including those inspired by traditional Japanese techniques like Kintsugi and weaving—pay homage to Japan’s rich artistic heritage. Fairmont Tokyo offers 217 rooms, including 29 suites, ranging from 52 - 278 square meters, situated from the 36th to 42nd floors, each with breathtaking, unobstructed views through expansive floor-to-ceiling windows. Seating areas, inspired by the traditional Japanese ‘Engawa’, create a transitory space between the interior and exterior. The top three signature suites stand out with bespoke furnishings, curated artworks, and amenities.

Given its prime location and exceptional city views, Fairmont Tokyo is set to host extraordinary moments and events from grand galas to business meetings. The Fairmont Grand Ballroom is one of Tokyo’s largest, while THE SEA on the 43rd floor offers a unique open kitchen concept for intimate gatherings. Also, on the 43rd floor, THE SKY provides natural light, panoramic views, and an outdoor terrace, perfect for weddings. Additional flexible meeting and event spaces are available to suit any group’s needs.

Mr. Daisaku Matsuo, President and Representative Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. said, “Fairmont Hotels have always been committed to not only welcoming visitors but also nurturing the communities they serve. Our company, dedicated to creating spaces that connect people with each other and their surroundings, shares a profound synergy with this philosophy. We are confident that the partnership between Fairmont Tokyo and BLUE FRONT SHIBAURA will cultivate a cherished and enduring community for generations to come.”

Karan Singh, General Manager of Fairmont Tokyo said, “It is with great pleasure and gratitude that we celebrate the opening of Japan’s first Fairmont in the historic and dynamic Shibaura district. Shibaura’s transformation from an Edo-period coastal village to a vibrant area beautifully aligns with Fairmont’s legacy of timeless destinations worldwide. Together with our Chief Happiness Officer, Serene, and our dedicated “Heartists”*, we are committed to becoming the social epicenter in Tokyo, welcoming each guest with warmth and authenticity. We offer an unparalleled luxury experience that connects people and culture, resonating deeply.”

As part of Accor’s unrivaled luxury portfolio, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues to inspire with destinations that celebrate culture, heritage, and a celebratory spirit. With Fairmont currently operating 11 properties across Asia including Fairmont Jaipur, Fairmont Singapore, Fairmont Jakarta, Fairmont Makati, Fairmont Seoul and seven hotels across China, Fairmont Tokyo sets to enhance this portfolio, as the brand continues to make special moments happen throughout the region. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has a notable pipeline of more than 30 hotels under development, having recently debuted Fairmont Mumbai and Fairmont Golden Prague, with openings planned in Hanoi, Bangkok, New Orleans, and more over the next year or so.

Supporting high resolution images are available here.

A *Heartist is an Accor term for all employees who deliver heartfelt, artfully‑crafted hospitality. A blend of “heart” (care, empathy) and “artist” (skill, creativity), the name reflects a culture where every team member is empowered to connect deeply with guests and each other.

Fairmont Tokyo promises an elevated experience through Fairmont’s hotel-within-a-hotel, Fairmont Gold. From pre-arrival communications to tailored on- and off-property experiences, the dedicated Fairmont Gold team delivers a heightened level of care and customization. Special benefits include private check-in, Fairmont Gold Lounge access, and signature amenities. Personalized turn-down rituals complete the experience, making for an even more memorable stay.