Hyatt Announces the Opening of Hyatt Regency London Albert Embankment

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the opening of Hyatt Regency London Albert Embankment. The 142-room hotel marks the eighth Hyatt-branded property in London, confirming Hyatt’s ambitious and strategic brand growth plans for 2023 and beyond in the United Kingdom.

With its prime riverside location and proximity to the city’s most notable attractions, Hyatt Regency London Albert Embankment caters to the many guests and World of Hyatt members looking for seamless stays in central London. The hotel is conveniently located; it is a five minute walk to the capital’s political epicenter, Westminster, home to landmarks including the Houses of Parliament, Trafalgar Square and Big Ben. A short stroll along the River Thames from the hotel leads to the South Bank, an area celebrated for its world-class arts and cultural venues, whilst nearby Vauxhall Station provides direct access to many of the city’s major travel hubs.

“London remains a priority market for our planned brand growth in the U.K., and we are delighted to add Hyatt Regency London Albert Embankment to our expanding list of properties in the capital,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president development of Hyatt Europe. “This is the third Hyatt Regency branded hotel in the city, further demonstrating how Hyatt is intentionally growing our brand portfolio in the U.K., bringing our most renowned brands to the in-demand markets where our guests and World of Hyatt members want to be.”

Guestrooms

A total of 142 well-appointed, contemporary guestrooms make the most of the enviable riverside spot, with many featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that provide immersive views of the city’s iconic skyline. On the 14th floor, a range of executive suites offer king-size bedrooms, spacious, modern bathrooms, and relaxing lounge areas, accompanied by a private balcony for guests to enjoy exclusive panoramas across London.

Dining

For those looking for a multifunctional setting to share, socialize and collaborate, POTUS bar and restaurant delivers a diverse and distinctive menu of North American classics alongside traditional British favorites. Meanwhile the rooftop restaurant, cocktail bar, and shisha terrace Mezemiso serves authentic Lebanese and Japanese cuisine to create an incomparable dining experience overlooking the memorable sky-high views of the city.



