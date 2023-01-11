Hotelmize raises $12m to become the leading travel optimization platform

Hotelmize, the leading travel optimization platform and re-pricing solution of the booking industry, has secured $12 million in series B funding led by Flashpoint Venture Capital.

The pandemic has accelerated demand for revenue-generating technologies to help travel companies recover from the slow business period prompted by the beginning of the worldwide shutdown and leverage the market momentum. Hotelmize utilizes cutting-edge technologies to unlock hidden hotel booking profits and to create new travel products based on financial modeling, Big Data, and AI, all to make travel companies more profitable. Hotelmize analyzes its partners’ data and optimizes their purchase rates, utilizing the company’s proprietary AI predictive algorithm and unique room mapping technology.

Hotelmize is serving more than 100 partners from across 33 countries which are leveraging the company’s technology to increase their profitability, enhance customer experience, and gain a competitive edge. On the heels of this growth, Hotelmize is about to launch its new optimization product suite in 2023 Q2.

The series B round came after Hotelmize experienced over 800% YoY growth and successfully retained some of the biggest B2C and B2B travel brands in the industry.

The company was founded by Dor Krubiner, CEO, Omry Litvak, COO, and Guy Levitan, CTO. The founder’s unique approach to leveraging capital market trading practices to optimize any travel company’s ability to better purchase and sell travel products came from their extensive experience in the capital markets.

Dor Krubiner, CEO at Hotelmize, mentioned: “We are thrilled to have received this funding, which will allow us to continue our rapid growth, develop our optimization suite, and most importantly, enhance our partner’s business performance across the globe. We are grateful for the support of our investors, who share our vision for the future of the hotel booking industry, and we look forward to continuing to serve our partners and driving innovation in the hotel booking space. Lastly, I would like to extend a warm thank you to our talented and dedicated team who are the reason for Hotelmize’s continued success. Without such a creative, hardworking, and supportive group, this company would not be where it is today.

Alexander Konoplyasty, the Managing Partner at Flashpoint Venture Capital, commented: “We are pleased to see Hotelmize revenues and profitability growing rapidly on the back of the development of their products disrupting the travel market. During our due diligence, we were amazed by how the clients of Hotelmize are happy with the level of service they get from the company. We welcome Hotelmize to the Flashpoint Family - this is already our 12th investment in Israel over the last 6 years.”

About Hotelmize

Hotelmize presents the hotel booking industry’s simplest – and extremely sophisticated – profit optimization solution. This unique, highly efficient solution gives hotel resellers a strategic ability to enhance yield from existing sales by improving their industry-standard purchasing processes while delivering exceptional added value and customer service. The solution utilizes big data technology and machine learning techniques to build state-of-the-art price prediction and efficiency algorithms, enabling clients to maximize their profits.



About Flashpoint

Flashpoint is an international investment group managing с. US$450m AuM with a focus on Western Tech Companies founded by ex-pats from Emerging Europe & Israel. Flashpoint manages six venture funds: four VC funds, a Venture Debt Fund, and a Secondary Fund. Investors in Flashpoint’s funds include more than 130 major family offices and HNWIs. The company has offices in London, New York, Tel-Aviv, Budapest, Warsaw, Riga, and Nicosia. The funds have made investments in over 55 companies including names such as Guesty, Chili Piper, and Office RnD. Flashpoint has completed twelve exits, including the sale of its stakes in Shazam (to Apple) and Chess.com (to PokerStars founders and General Atlantic).

Flashpoint investments in Israel include such companies as MarketMan (exited), GuruShots (exited), CaliberMind (exited), Guesty, K2View, Comeet, Gaviti, Particula, Bllink, Trusstor, Webeyez, and Hotelmize.