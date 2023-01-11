Nikki Beach Global Announces New Celebration Suite Now Open for Reservations at Nikki Beach Resort

Nikki Beach Global, the international luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand, announced today the opening of a Celebration Suite at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai.

The Celebration Suite features an impressive range of amenities and is the largest in Dubai at an impressive 1,045 square meters/11,251 square feet. The new suite within the resort – positioned above the beach club – offers a space where brands and partners can activate and guests can host private celebrations alongside impressive accommodations. The suite is now open for bookings and can accommodate up to ten guests for overnight stays and up to 150 guests for private events. Reservations are available via [email protected]

This impressive resort was winner of the Middle East’s Leading Beach Resort 2022 at the recently held World Travel Awards.

Inside the lavish suite – which was built in collaboration with DSA Architects International and inspired by the brand’s signature aesthetic across the global properties – guests will find a large living room with an impressive 100” flat screen TV and a state-of-the-art, three-dimensional ceiling installation with ten lighting options that can be adjusted to suit each guest’s mood. A private elevator, full kitchen plus a dining room for up to 16 guests, 24-hour butler service, custom pool table, and a sound system with high end surround-sound and an exclusive Nikki Beach playlist ensure an unforgettable experience whatever the occasion.

The suite also features three lavish bedrooms, including the master bedroom which boasts an impressive 276x276 bed and an 85” flat screen TV. Private balconies off of each bedroom allow guests to soak in the stunning views and the atmosphere below. Guests can enjoy three spa-inspired bathrooms with generous bathtubs, walk-in showers, and Malin & Goetz amenities as well as two additional guest bathrooms.

Outside the suite visitors will find a jacuzzi, outdoor bar, and large terrace which houses an 82-square-meter infinity pool featuring unrivalled sea views. At the very heart of the action, overlooking the iconic Nikki Beach pool, the suite offers guests the opportunity to join in the Celebration of Life taking place at the beach club below from the privacy of their own luxurious terrace.

“The Celebration Suite marks another milestone as Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai continues its journey as a positive disruptor in Dubai’s luxury lifestyle scene,” said Hanna Azzi, General Manager of Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai. “The brand’s Celebration of Life experience finds its utmost execution in this hedonistic suite which combines a variety of unique aspects. We don’t seek to only provide a grand space, but to curate an architectural vision which combines comfort, luxury, celebration, and privacy at the same time. The countless features and the generosity of the suite will set a new standard for luxury venues in Dubai.”





With its beautifully designed interiors, impressive amenities, and expansive dimensions, the Celebration Suite offers a vibrant and glamorous venue for celebrations and getaways. As with all Nikki Beach properties and venues, guests can expect to be fully immersed in the brand’s core elements – music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film, and art.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is a 5-star contemporary style beachfront property, featuring 132 luxurious hotel rooms, suites and private villas, multiple restaurants and lounges, 450-meter private beach, Tone Gym, Nikki Spa and two oversized pools. This exclusive enclave combines the best of Nikki Beach’s signature entertainment, dining and music elements with stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and awe-inspiring Dubai skyline. Situated on Pearl Jumeira island, the location offers convenient access to Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport and Financial Centre.

Spanning 52,000 square meters, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai was designed in collaboration with DSA Architects International with interiors by Gatserelia Design. The décor reflects the stylish look and feel of Nikki Beach venues around the world. Accommodations boast top-line amenities and in-room features such as a bespoke mood lighting system, MyBar and oversized bathrooms. The serene resort experience is further enhanced with beachside pampering, spa days, and watersport facilities.



For more information, please visit www.dubai.nikkibeach.com/