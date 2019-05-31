Wizz Air takes off for Turku, Finland

Wizz Air has launched the only direct route from the UK to Finland’s oldest city, Turku.

Flights will operate from Wizz Air UK’s base at London Luton Airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Located on the banks of the River Aura, Turku has a vibrant food scene and a variety of museums for visitors to explore.

From Turku it is possible to access the 50,000 islands which make up the Finnish Archipelago, many of which are connected by a 200-kilometre network of roads, bridges and ferries.

Turku is also famously the home of the Moomins, created by world renowned Finnish author Tove Jansson.

Owain Jones, managing director, Wizz Air UK said: “Here at Wizz our mission is to give travellers the opportunity to explore Europe’s undiscovered gems, and our new route from London Luton to Turku does exactly that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our direct route to Finland’s oldest city means that people looking to travel to Turku can do so in one short flight on-board one of our brand new, ultra-efficient Airbus aircraft.

“The growing restaurant scene, riverside setting and medieval architecture are just a few reasons to visit Turku and who knows, if you keep your eyes peeled, you might spot the odd Moomin or two!”

Today’s announcement means that Wizz Air now offers 98 low fare routes to 27 countries from ten UK airports.

Lotta Bäck, international marketing manager of Visit Turku, said: “We are thrilled by the launch of the new Wizz Air direct service connecting London and Turku as it will allow UK travellers to enjoy the beautiful city of Turku this summer with increased ease.

“Turku is one of the most popular cities in Finland and with this new route we hope to open our doors to many more leisure and business visitors.

“Our magnificent city offers travellers a fun getaway to a vibrant, medieval European town which overflows with cultural events, culinary delights and festivals.”