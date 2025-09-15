Hospitable launches free global Academy, offering expert training for short-term rental success

Property management software Hospitable has launched Hospitable Academy, a free global education platform offering expert-led courses to help short-term rental (STR) hosts and property managers build stronger, more sustainable businesses.

As the sector expands and professionalizes, hosts are under pressure to master a far broader skillset, from operations and guest communication to technology and growth strategies. The Academy is designed to close that gap with structured training accessible to all, worldwide.

Hospitable Academy supports all participants, from first-time hosts to experienced property managers, with learning that helps them increase income, improve guest experiences, scale operations, and build new skills in the short-term rental space. Courses are led by respected industry leaders, giving learners access to proven expertise and practical insights from influential voices across the sector. The Academy is open to everyone, regardless of the tools or software they use, and is completely free and globally accessible.

The Academy’s first course, “The Shift from Long-Term to Short-Term Rentals”, offers a six-chapter, 18-lesson roadmap for property owners exploring higher returns through short-term stays. Covering market analysis, property selection, daily operations, and portfolio scaling, the program delivers practical, step-by-step strategies that learners can put into action immediately, with content split into digestible 30-minute sessions.

The debut course is led by Matthew Krueger, a short-term rental expert, cash flow coach, and Hospitable host who retired before 30 after building a 13-property portfolio. Combining personal experience with professional coaching, Krueger shares proven strategies for navigating the challenges and opportunities of running a rental business.

Pierre‑Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said: “Running a professional short-term rental today means wearing a lot of hats. Hosts and property managers are expected to handle everything from pricing and guest experience to operations and strategy, often independently and without formal training. Hospitable Academy is here to help make that challenge more manageable. It provides a clear starting point, features expert-led instruction, and is accessible to everyone. It’s a free tool designed to support hosts and property managers at any stage who want to grow confidently.”

Hospitable Academy is the start of a long-term initiative. Upcoming courses will cover listing optimization across booking platforms and building a direct booking marketing strategy, and new courses will be released frequently. The Academy will continue to expand into new areas, ensuring that both new and seasoned hosts have ongoing opportunities to learn, grow, and adapt as the industry evolves.

Hospitable Academy signals a new chapter in Hospitable’s mission, expanding beyond software to give hosts the knowledge and confidence to build stronger businesses. By combining technology and education, Hospitable is setting a new standard for how short-term rental operators grow and scale.

For more information, visit academy.hospitable.com/