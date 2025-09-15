Amadeus and Shiji partner to offer hotels a complete hospitality technology suite

Amadeus and Shiji will expand their agreement to promote and facilitate the licensing and referral of each other’s best-in-class solutions, offering hoteliers a more comprehensive end-to-end portfolio. This includes industry-leading products such as Shiji Daylight PMS, Infrasys POS, Amadeus HotSOS, Amadeus Delphi, Amadeus iHotelier and Amadeus Central Reservation System (ACRS) among others.

Through this alliance, Amadeus and Shiji are integrating their solutions in an innovative way to deliver enhanced value to the Hospitality industry and solve the current industry challenges of fragmentation, connectivity and personalization. The new ACRS integration will enable single-image integration at an attribute level, allowing ACRS to become the master record for inventory, rates and availability for room and non-room products, and providing the foundations for more personalized guest sales and merchandizing.

Key benefits for hoteliers

This collaboration is designed to support hotels by:

- Providing an integrated technology suite – A complete stack of solutions covering property management, point of sale, central reservations, sales and catering, and hotel operations with state-of-the-art integrations.

- Improving topline sales through guest servicing and personalization – By leveraging unique single-image integration at attribute or room-type level, hoteliers can expand ACRS enablers across all available channels to enhance their merchandizing and upsell strategies

- Streamlining vendor management – Hotels can now work through a single provider to access all mission-critical technology needs, including a unified approach to first line service and support. For instance, this enables Shiji Daylight PMS to be licensed via Amadeus and bundled with other Amadeus products, or Amadeus Delphi & HotSOS suite of products to be licensed via Shiji and bundled with Daylight PMS. Both companies will continue to operate individually, independently manage their services and security as well as separately host customer data.

- Enhancing global service and continuity – With Amadeus and Shiji’s combined global reach, hotels benefit from broad support and a seamless experience across markets.

- Driving efficiency and innovation – By leveraging the most advanced solutions and technology on the market today, hotels can centralize their technology partners and buying power, thus receiving more unified support and service.

“We are excited to work with Amadeus to deliver a global solution that empowers hotels with cutting-edge technology and seamless support,” comments Kevin King, CEO of Shiji International. “This collaboration ensures that hotels have access to the most advanced tools available, all within a fully connected ecosystem.”

“With this alliance, we are redefining how hotels access and use technology,” says Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President, Hospitality, Amadeus. “By bringing our products and expertise together with Shiji’s and providing new single-image integrations, we are offering an unparalleled solution that addresses historical fragmentation and delivers the best in PMS, POS, CRS, sales and catering, and hotel operations technology.”

