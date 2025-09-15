Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Debuts a World-Class Wellness Club for Mind, Body, and Soul

Found in the heart of the capital amidst the lush, tree-lined boulevards of Lutyens’ Delhi, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi introduces its exclusive new Wellness Club, redefining urban well-being and catering to the most discerning biohackers and wellness connoisseurs.

The expansive 27,000 sq. ft. sanctuary is designed as a retreat in the heart of the city and offers over 4,000 sq. ft. of world-class fitness space, advanced recovery therapies, a 100-feet outdoor lap pool, salon, spa, retail store and a calming hydrothermal zone featuring a cold plunge, Himalayan salt sauna, whirlpool, and steam.

With air purification systems ensuring AQI-controlled interiors, a 100% plastic-free ethos, and mindful touches throughout, the Wellness Club seamlessly blends conscious luxury with modern wellness.

Gym

An outdoor green haven is HIIT-ready with round-the-clock access, guided workouts, personal training and nutritional counselling and support for all age groups.

Indoors, the 4054 square feet gym is a radiant space where fitness and wellness thrive. The weight library is loaded with a state-of-the-art arsenal of Technogym’s premier strength and cardio equipment. The Mobility Zone combines Technogym Visio with Pilates Reformers and guided personal classes to elevate fitness journeys.

The Spa

At The Spa, an enchanting fusion of ancient Asian and contemporary wellness expertise unfolds. Seven spacious suites feature heated beds, steam showers, and bathtubs complete with custom-crafted amenities to indulge the senses. Signature rituals include the Taste of India Retreat, Signature Indulgence, and a Couple’s Serenity Bath, crafted to nourish the body and calm the mind. Open daily between 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Salon

A luxurious unisex salon offers an extensive range of skincare and grooming services, seamlessly blending advanced techniques with indulgent care. The salon offers a signature facial and features the Spa Mist II, Yume Oasis head baths, and Easy Feet Jacuzzi pedicures. Open daily between 8:00 am to 9:00 p.m.

The Recovery Zone

Advanced recovery therapies are available at the Wellness Club, designed to restore and rejuvenate. Guests can experience the Hypervolt Pro 2 for deep muscle relief, the Normatec 3 with dynamic air compression for enhanced warm-up and recovery, and red-light therapy panels that promote healing, pain relief, improved sleep, and beauty benefits through boosted collagen and skin renewal.

The Pool

The newly designed 100-feet temperature-controlled lap pool is an oasis set in the hotel’s lush green garden. The perfect retreat to enjoy daily between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The hydrothermal zone

The Hydrothermal Zone is ideal for deep rejuvenation and offers specialized hydrothermal therapies, showers, and heated treatments.

With a cold plunge pool, an infrared sauna, a Finnish Sauna with Himalayan Salt walls, a temperature-controlled whirlpool, steam room and roomy shower suites, every element is crafted to elevate inner harmony. Open daily between 7:00 a.m. to midnight.

Design

Designed by Stickman Tribe, Dubai, the Wellness Club is bathed in natural hues and hand-painted art. Calming music sets the tone for a serene escape from the bustle of the city. Gilded details and reflective surfaces lend a touch of grandeur, while tranquil corridors lead to a pool framed by greenery, where water mirrors the soothing aquamarine calm.

Retail and membership

The Wellness Club presents a curated boutique featuring exclusive skincare and wellness brands. Guests can discover Phytomer’s marine-based, age-defying treatments from France; Omorfee’s organic, hydrating facials from India; and Core and Pure’s natural oils and wellness products that enrich every spa experience.

Appointments at the Wellness Club can be booked through (91 11) 4119 1220 or by emailing [email protected]. Memberships are available.

https://www.shangri-la.com/newdelhi/erosshangrila/