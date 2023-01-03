Hop into an Otterly Adventurous Staycation with Otah & Friends with Pan Pacific Hotels Group and KKd

This New Year season, extend the fun and delight the little ones with Pan Pacific Hotels Group and KKday in An Otterly Adventure with Otah & Friends.

Families can look forward to more exclusive collectibles, treats and staycation experiences with the popular Otah & Friends, available from now to 31 March 2023 at participating hotels under Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

After its popular first run, the Otah & Friends-themed staycation is back with even more exciting activities, goodies and exclusive merchandise for families and fans of Singapore’s favourite otter mascot. Guests can look forward to a fun-filled experience at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, PARKROYAL on Beach Road and PARKROYAL on Kitchener Road.

Otah & Friends is a family entertainment brand that creates story-based micro-attractions inspired by Singapore’s wildlife. In this second edition, An Otterly Adventurous Staycation with Otah & Friends, Otah visits Chinatown Complex where Grandma Fetah gifts him a collection of old-school local snacks that she enjoyed as a child. However, Otah’s little brother, Chaotah, mischievously hides the snacks in four hotels around Singapore. In this adorable and fun staycation package, parents can bond with their little ones over recovering Otah’s snacks in the guest room. Follow the adventures of Otah and his little brother, Chaotah, while enjoying a memorable staycation with the family.

Priced from SGD490 nett, An Otterly Adventurous Staycation with Otah & Friends includes a one-night stay with breakfast for two adults and one child. Every package comes with a pair of collectible plushies featuring Otah the Otter and his little brother Chaotah, each dressed in a themed T-shirt for the ultimate adorable limited-edition souvenir. The little ones will be kept on their toes with a welcome pack filled with themed goodies, including an exclusive Otah & Friends adventure journal, a colouring pencil set and a clue kit with a hide-and-seek game to help them uncover hidden snacks in the room.

An Otterly Adventurous Staycation with Otah & Friends is available for bookings from now to 31 March 2023. Book online at panpacific.com/otah-staycay.

