Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” to Welcome 2023 Together with the World

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), “Hong Kong New Year Countdown Celebrations” will be held on 31 December night (New Year’s Eve) to welcome 2023 together with the world.

A succession of energetic young performers will stage an exuberant performance through live broadcast and online livestreaming to welcome the New Year, featuring internationally-acclaimed young pianist Niu Niu (Zhang Shengliang), multiple-time

world champion Hong Kong Rope Skipping Club, and local taiko drumming group Gekko, which has previously performed in many large-scale international events.

No on-site audience will be admitted

Online and TV audience can get prepared for the countdown moments with a 3D animation celebrating the city’s diversity and dynamics as the short film hypes up the countdown ambience with rhythmic drumming, dancing fires and exciting music.