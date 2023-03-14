“Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” Returning in June Extending an Invitation for Teams

The Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races is making a return in June after a four-year hiatus! The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) announced that the HKTB and the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association will co-organise the “Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races” on 24- 25 June (Saturday & Sunday) in Victoria Harbour.

Both the general public and visitors from around the world can enjoy the exciting races along the promenade from Tsim Sha Tsui East to the Avenue of Stars.

This year, the event will invite local, Mainland, Taiwanese and overseas dragon boat teams to participate. For the first time, cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in the four major races.

With the world’s top dragon boat athletes gathering in Hong Kong, both the general public and visitors to Hong Kong will once again be able to experience the glamour of a major sports event in town!

Interested teams can register on the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association website https://hkcdba.org/en/2023hkidbr from 20 March.

Details of the event can be found at the following links:

- HKTB event website: (https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/dragonboat-races.html )