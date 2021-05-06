Holland America Line to return this summer

Working in close coordination with the government of Greece, Holland America Line has received approval to restart cruising from Piraeus (Athens).

The line currently plans four departures aboard Eurodam, with booking open from today.

Departing in August 15th and 29th, the Idyllic Greek Isles itinerary features Kotor, Montenegro, plus the Greek isles of Kékira (Corfu), Thíra (Santorini) and Mykonos.

Ancient Wonders departs August 22nd to explore Haifa, Israel, as well as Náfplion, Mykonos and Rhodes in Greece.

Both options can be combined to form a longer, back-to-back 14-day Collectors’ Voyage.

A seven-day Adriatic Allure itinerary departing September 5th will sail from Piraeus to Venice, Italy, with calls at Mykonos, Katakolon (Olympia) and Crete (Chania), Greece, and Sarandë, Albania.

Additional Mediterranean cruises aboard Eurodam through the fall will be announced in the coming weeks and include ports in Italy and Greece.

Eurodam returns to the United States to begin sailing its published Caribbean cruises in mid-November.

“Everyone at Holland America Line has been preparing for our return to service, and we are grateful to the government of Greece for allowing us to show that we can safely operate our cruises,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“The beautiful islands of Greece have been a highlight of our Mediterranean itineraries for decades, and we are honoured to be able to restart out of Athens and give our guests a memorable vacation after all this time without cruise travel.”