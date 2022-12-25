HKTB Invited International Pop Star Rain to Hong Kong to Open Christmas Wonderland

Organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), “Hong Kong WinterFest” is filled with starlight!

Along with a glittering, giant six-storey Christmas tree by the world-famous Victoria Harbour, international k-pop sensation Rain (Jeong Ji-hoon) visited in person to open the new “Christmas Wonderland”, which comes with eight thematic festive lodges for visitors to immerse themselves in the festive ambience and create social-media-worthy memories.

During Rain’s brief stay in Hong Kong, the HKTB curated a fun-filled itinerary across the city to allow him to experience the most authentic Hong Kong activities, such as riding on the new Peak Tram, viewing the stunning Victoria Harbour from the Peak, and savouring local delicacies, such as traditional dim sum and typhoon shelter crab, living life to the fullest in Hong Kong.

Peak Tram Rides, Dim Sum Tasting: Rain’s Itinerary in Hong Kong

As an officiating guest, Rain opened Christmas Wonderland in a lighting-up ceremony with HKTB Executive Director Mr Dane Cheng. Sharing his experience, Rain said he found his trip in Hong Kong “one-of-a-kind” and “unforgettable”, and hoped he could return soon for a holiday with his family.

Santa Claus and the child ambassadors sent their best wishes to Rain in a specially designed Christmas card.

Mr Cheng said, “I would like to thank Rain for accepting HKTB’s invitation and joining me in officiating the opening of Christmas Wonderland of the Hong Kong WinterFest in his busy schedule. We’re delighted that he’s enjoyed himself while visiting Hong Kong’s new attractions and savouring our local delicacies.

As Hong Kong’s inbound control measures are gradually being relaxed, visitors can now enjoy a trip as fantastic as Rain’s has been in Hong Kong. We hope visitors can share their first-hand experience in Hong Kong with their friends back home after their trip and encourage more visitors to holiday in Hong Kong.”

Rain said, “I am delighted to be back in Hong Kong since my last visit in 2018 and be welcomed by the city. Best of all is having the opportunity to try all the local delicacies and enjoy the amazing views, while soaking in the festive spirit and joy of Christmas. I would like to invite travellers to visit and experience the diversity of this city.”