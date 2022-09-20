Hilton Set to Grow its Middle East Portfolio by 140%

Ahead of Future Hospitality Summit 2022, Hilton has announced that it will significantly increase its presence in the Middle East in the next 3-5 years across a number of markets.

Hilton’s latest development in the region has been confirmed today as DoubleTree by Hilton Jeddah Al Naeem, following the signing of a management agreement with Sheikh Ahmed Al Wadie. Expected to open in 2025, the 264-guestroom hotel will feature more than 850 square metres of meeting space and a prime location on Prince Sultan Road.

With the signing, Hilton further expands its footprint in Saudi Arabia where properties continue to open, including DoubleTree by Hilton Riyadh Financial District which started welcoming guests earlier this year. Elsewhere in the region, Hilton Bahrain’s opening in August marked the re-entry of the Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to the Kingdom, while the opening of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait later in the month signified the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in the country. Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the latest addition to the company’s portfolio, is an iconic new property which features 608 guest rooms and suites along with ten culinary concepts.

More openings are expected in the months ahead including:

Fuwairit Kite Beach, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton Doha Old Town

Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha

Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

Katara Hills Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Qamara Doha, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah

As the company’s growth continues, Hilton’s brands are leading the industry’s pipeline. The flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the Middle East and Africa’s largest pipeline brand by number of rooms according to STR, with the midscale Hilton Garden Inn and upscale DoubleTree by Hilton closely behind in second and third position.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “With almost 100 properties and over 24,000 rooms in the pipeline, we expect a 140% increase in the number of hotels we operate over the next three to five years. We are proud of this robust pipeline, of which more than 55% is under construction – and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead.”

Hilton will be bringing a major presence to FHS 2022 with Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President, MEA & Türkiye; Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, MEA; Emma Banks, Vice President, F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA and Julia Miller, Senior Director, HR, MEA, confirmed for on-stage discussions. Hilton’s stand will showcase the company’s ESG efforts and will act as a meeting point for Hilton’s development team to discuss new opportunities with owners and investors from across the region.