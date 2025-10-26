Conrad Corfu to Open in 2026 in Secluded Seafront Setting

Hilton has announced the signing of Conrad Corfu following a franchise agreement with the Troulis family. Slated to open its doors ahead of the 2026 summer season, the luxury hotel will feature 136 rooms, suites and villas, a 200-metre beachfront and indoor and outdoor heated pools. Managed by Numo Hotels and Resorts, the property will also include a signature Aqua Piazza lagoon, lush, landscaped gardens, three restaurants, two bars, an extensive wellness centre, and open-air cinema and a kids club in collaboration with Worldwide Kids, with a treehouse-like micro village among olive trees and eucalyptus.

Situated in southern Corfu - an island known for its picturesque landscapes, golden beaches, and rich heritage - Conrad Corfu will blend elegance with the island’s natural beauty, joining Hilton’s global portfolio of more than 40 Conrad Hotels & Resorts properties. Through curated experiences, it will be a coastal haven that celebrates bold design, purposeful service, impactful experiences and culinary mastery.

The spacious guest rooms, with the majority featuring heated private pools, hot tubs or direct access to the Aqua Piazza, all have a bold design grounded with a palette of terracotta, stone, and layered greens along with statement lighting. The resort will also offer a four-bedroom, 280m² villa which will feature a private outdoor terrace with a custom design by Sophie Deloudi, who will also design the uniforms for the beachfront venues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel’s wide range of leisure and wellness facilities include one indoor and one heated outdoor pool, a gym, two tennis courts and an open-air cinema. With design drawn from boathouse geometry, the hotel will also offer a Conrad Spa, with five therapy rooms, including a couple’s suite featuring a private sauna and hammam. Guests will enjoy tailored treatments, a heated pool, beauty services and holistic rituals, such as an infrared sauna and snow shower, for holistic rejuvenation. Other wellness programmes available will include yoga, pilates and TRX.

The hotel will be home to a specialty fine-dining restaurant on the beachfront, which will feature a menu by Alexandros Tsiotinis, whose restaurant CTC in Athens holds one Michelin star. Known for blending Greek tradition with modern technique, Chef Tsiotinis brings his acclaimed culinary approach to this new seaside setting. Other key features include an all-day dining restaurant, a beachfront cocktail bar, an indoor lounge, a dedicated kid’s club, as well as a conference room.

The resort will be the third collaboration between Hilton and Numo Hotels & Resorts, alongside Numo Ierapetra Beach Resort Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton and The Royal Senses Resort & Spa Crete, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Dan Wakeling, vice president, luxury development, Europe & Africa, Hilton, said, “We’re excited to be working again with Numo Hotels & Resorts to further grow Hilton’s presence in Greece with this outstanding resort. Conrad Corfu promises an exceptional luxury experience for guests visiting this island, celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. With demand for luxury travel and resort stays continuing to rise, we look forward to welcoming guests to Conrad Corfu when it opens in 2026.”

Spyros Kouris, managing director & partner, Numo Hotels & Resorts, said, “With Conrad Corfu, we are thrilled to be collaborating once again with Hilton, while we continue our approach of building strong concepts around each place and its people. Following Crete and Mykonos, Corfu becomes our next chapter – an alliance of Greek creatives and partners to shape a unique resort that honours its majestic setting.”

Located in a glass-roofed atrium with a limestone floor, guests can also experience the hotel’s art programme curated by Nikos Paleologos, creative director at Saint of Athens, which is built on commissioned works by leading Greek artists. This includes Kostis Velonis, H.O.P.E., Gerasimos Hatzis, Antonios Fikos, Filippos Theodorides, Magneto, Paolo Incarnato, Natalia Manta and Saint of Athens, who all place the resort in dialogue with Corfu’s layered histories. Other cultural experiences that guests can enjoy during their stay include guided local walks, culinary workshops and gallery visits.

Conrad Corfu’s overall architecture and exteriors are by Cube Concept (lead architects Aria Lironi and Charis Markodimitrakis; managing director Nikos Gryllos). Interiors are by Hotel IM (Ioanna Mitropoulou) with Place in Space Architects (Marianthi Tsomlektsi and Simos Antoniadis).

Lefkimi Port is just a ten-minute drive from the hotel, connecting the island with mainland Greece and Achilleion Palace, one of Corfu’s most symbolic landmarks and a Belle Époque marvel, is just a short distance away providing neoclassical terraces, statue-lined gardens, and sweeping Ionian views. In the UNESCO-listed Corfu Old Town travellers can connect with the local community and discover impressive fortresses, monumental churches and museums, as well as local restaurants, bars, and family-run establishments offering authentic cuisine and a taste of the vibrant local culture.

Located in the Ionian Sea, Corfu is the second largest of the Ionian Islands and is well serviced by direct flights from most major European cities, in addition to multiple flights from Athens. The hotel is easily accessible from Corfu International Airport, which welcomes over 4 million travellers every year.

Conrad Corfu will join Hilton’s Greek portfolio of more than 65 hotels trading and pipeline, including Semeli Coast Mykonos, Curio Collection by Hilton and the upcoming openings of Conrad Athens The Ilisian and Hilton Chania Resort & Spa.