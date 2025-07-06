Hilton Named Best Workplace in Sri Lanka

Hilton has been named the Best Workplace in Sri Lanka™ 2025 by Great Place to Work®, earning the top position in the large-sized business category for the first time. This achievement follows four consecutive years as Sri Lanka’s top hospitality employer and reflects Hilton’s enduring commitment to fostering a purpose-driven, people-first workplace.

The accolade is part of a broader pattern of recognition across South East Asia this year, where Hilton was also recently honored as Vietnam’s best workplace and named the top hospitality employer in the Philippines.

It also comes at a pivotal time when Sri Lanka’s tourism industry is experiencing rapid growth, and demand for local talent is growing. This recognition further strengthens Hilton’s reputation as a people-focused employer, dedicated to fostering exceptional careers and retaining top talent.

As a business built on people serving people, Hilton’s team members are core to its success and the company is committed to supporting their growth, both professionally and personally. Among them is Vishmi Prabha, a young woman from the rural village of Yodakandiya, whose journey into hospitality began through Hilton Yala Resort’s Hospitality Apprenticeship for Youth (HAPPY) program.

Launched in 2023 by the resort’s general manager, Gitanjali Chakravarthy, the HAPPY program was designed to create access to meaningful employment for young people in the surrounding community. The program combines hands-on departmental experience with mentorship and life skills training, equipping participants with the tools to thrive in a professional hospitality environment. During the three-month traineeship, Vishmi rotated through key departments, including food and beverage, housekeeping, and front office operations, learning not just technical skills but also how to thrive in a dynamic and international environment.

From the start, Vishmi adjusted to her role quickly with the encouragement and mentorship of Hilton Yala’s management team. What truly transformed her perspective was the mentorship of general manager Gitanjali, whose leadership challenged and reshaped long-held beliefs.

“My perception of a leader changed entirely when I began working under the guidance of our general manager – a remarkable woman. She leads with strength and grace, and made me see that inspirational leadership is rooted in integrity, empathy, and resilience, which are qualities that transcend gender. Her example has reshaped my understanding of what it means to lead and inspired me to dream bigger than I thought possible,” said Vishmi.

Today, Vishmi is a full-time waitress at Hilton Yala Resort and a role model in her village. Her career journey has inspired her peers in her village to join the HAPPY program and pursue fulfilling careers in hospitality. Vishmi’s path also underscores the impact of Hilton’s HAPPY program, which has trained 33 individuals to date, including five who are now full-time Hilton team members.

“To be recognized as the best place to work in Sri Lanka is an achievement that we could not have accomplished on our own,” said Alexandra Murray, area vice president and regional head, South East Asia, Hilton. “It reflects the dedication of every team member who chooses to show up and give their best each day to our guests and colleagues. Stories like Vishmi’s remind us that great workplaces are not built by policies alone, but by the belief we place in people, and the opportunities we create to help them grow.”

To support team members in thriving both personally and professionally, Hilton offers a range of global and regional programs that promote well-being, career development, and inclusion. These include Thrive at Hilton, a holistic framework for physical, mental, and financial wellness; Lead@Hilton, a global learning platform for leadership development; Care for All, an industry-leading caregiving support initiative; Careers@Hilton, which raises awareness of hospitality career opportunities for young people; and Go Hilton, the company’s popular travel program that allows team members across all roles and regions to explore the world and recharge.

In South East Asia, Hilton also offers several tailored programs that reflect local needs and ambitions:

GoFlexi! – A flexible work initiative unique to South East Asia, designed to meet diverse team member needs while supporting wellness, engagement, and productivity.

Hilton SEA Management Trainee Program – A regional leadership pipeline that attracts and develops young talent across Hilton hotels in South East Asia.

Women in Leadership (WIL) – A South East Asia initiative that empowers female leaders through learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

To determine the Best Workplaces In Sri Lanka™ 2025 list, Great Place To Work® analyzed confidential feedback from employees across different industries in Sri Lanka through the Culture Audit© questionnaire and the Trust Index© survey. For more information about job openings in Sri Lanka, visit jobs.hilton.com.