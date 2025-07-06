Former Shangri-La Vancouver joins Hyatt portfolio, with plans to become a Park Hyatt hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for a luxury Park Hyatt hotel in the heart of downtown Vancouver, slated for 2026. The hotel, formerly Shangri-La Vancouver, is now operating as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni until a multi-million-dollar redesign enhances and elevates the hotel’s guestrooms, residential style lobby, public spaces and spa, and the hotel joins the Park Hyatt brand.

“Reimagining this iconic luxury hotel will enable Hyatt to thoughtfully expand our luxury portfolio in Canada,” said Scott Richer, vice president of development and owner relations, Canada, Hyatt. “We’re excited for our plan to introduce the Park Hyatt brand to Vancouver in 2026, once we further elevate the hotel with refined design and signature experiences for our guests and World of Hyatt members. Together with Park Hyatt Toronto, the future Park Hyatt Vancouver will strengthen Hyatt’s luxury brand presence in Canada’s top urban markets and will offer the most discerning travelers a personalized experience in an intimate and enriching setting.”

The 119-room Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni is now bookable across all Hyatt reservation channels. The hotel is perfectly situated in the heart of downtown Vancouver, where the vibrant energy of the city meets the dramatic beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Rising high above the skyline in the tallest building in Vancouver, the hotel offers sweeping views of the harbor, coastal mountains, and vibrant cityscape. Featuring a sophisticated, contemporary design with beautifully outfitted guestrooms, serene wellness amenities, and a dining experience that redefines elevated hospitality in one of Canada’s most captivating destinations. Just steps away, guests can immerse themselves in the city’s premier experiences, from luxury shopping along Alberni Street to world-class dining, arts, and cultural attractions.

The hotel’s Michelin-recommended and recently renovated restaurant Carlino celebrates cuisine of northern Italy, with pasta made fresh in-house daily, and a menu dictated by the seasons and ingredients sourced from our backyard suppliers, allowing the true nature of the ingredients to speak.

Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni is located at 1128 West Georgia Street. Following its rebranding to Park Hyatt, it will become the first Park Hyatt hotel in Vancouver and the fifth Hyatt hotel in British Columbia, paving the way for brand growth in one of Canada’s key leisure and group markets.

Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni is now part of the World of Hyatt program, allowing members to earn and redeem points for eligible stays in Vancouver.

For reservations, please visit: www.hyattvancouverdowntownalberni.com.