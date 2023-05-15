Hilton Introduces First Large‑scale Employer Brand Campaign “Every Job Makes the Stay”

Hilton has announced the launch of a new employer brand campaign as the global hospitality company continues to boost hiring in a period of rapid, post-pandemic growth.

Building on the success of its recent enterprise-wide “Hilton. For the Stay” platform, the “Every Job Makes the Stay” campaign will bring a new perspective to hotel employee marketing by shining a light on the Hilton team members who make the stay, showcasing the jobs, the people, and – most importantly – the impact and joy that hospitality jobs offer.

“What makes Hilton such an amazing place to work is the passion and dedication of our people, and we’re continuing to build on that through our new ‘Every Job Makes the Stay’ campaign,” said Laura Fuentes, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Hilton. “We chose to make team members the stars of this campaign because who better than them to speak authentically about what’s it’s like to work at Hilton. They are the heart of our business and the best ambassadors to help us find talent for our growing teams.”

The new employer brand campaign aims to disrupt thinking around what it means to work in hospitality by showcasing joy, purpose, and career growth. Built as an extension of Hilton’s first-ever global brand platform “Hilton. For The Stay,” the campaign targets labor challenges and recruiting needs by calling attention to the vast career growth possibilities that exist within Hilton. The campaign aims to ensure Hilton is top of mind for job seekers, especially those considering front line and hourly positions by emphasizing why a job at Hilton is unlike any other.

Developed in partnership with advertising agency TBWA\Chiat\Day\New York, which also assisted in developing the “Hilton. For The Stay” platform, the global employment campaign will launch first in the U.S., followed by select markets in EMEA, APAC and CALA in June.

“Every Job Makes the Stay” spotlights Hilton’s people and highlights the many roles and extraordinary team members who make the stay by creating exceptional experiences for guests. As a result of the work of these incredible team members, Hilton’s powerful workplace culture continues to gain recognition. Hilton has been named a Great Place to Work in more than 20 countries already this year, including topping the list in seven countries, and once again being recognized as the highest ranked hospitality company when it was named #2 on the Fortune Best Companies to Work For list in the U.S.

For more information about the “Every Job Makes the Stay” campaign, read a Q&A with Hilton’s Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Fuentes.

To apply to become a team member, visit https://jobs.hilton.com/us/en.

The inspiration for this innovative campaign came from the very people it features: Hilton team members. The campaign reveals what team members love most about jobs at Hilton and the strong sense of pride not just in what they do, but how they do it. When asked about their roles, team members described what they do as much more than their front-line job titles. They saw themselves as Magic Makers, Chief Welcome Officers, and Ultimate Stay Creators – and they work in an award-winning culture where they can bring their whole selves to work every day with flexibility that allows them to pursue their passions and grow their careers.