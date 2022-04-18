Hilton’s Lifestyle Category Pipeline Expected to More Than Double Over Next Decade

he future is bright for Hilton’s lifestyle brands as the leading global hospitality company announces 10 new Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton signings in the United States, Latin America and Europe. The new signings boost an already impressive development pipeline and continue an era of enormous growth for the design-forward, centrally-located hotels that have redefined the traditional hotel stay by delivering a more distinctive and compelling guest experience at a variety of price points. With key signings in Nashville, Sioux Falls, Sao Paulo and Cannes, the pipeline for Hilton’s trio of lifestyle brands is expected to more than double over the next 10 years with expansion into at least 15 new countries and territories.

The latest Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton and Motto by Hilton signings make up nearly 20% of the category’s total pipeline of 55 hotels, 55% of which are U.S. properties. Internationally, growth is strongest in Europe, with 1,000 anticipated hotel rooms, followed by the Caribbean & Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions.

“The continued growth of Hilton’s Lifestyle category is a testament to the strength of these brands and the way in which they continue to resonate with guests and owners alike.” said Matthew Schuyler Chief Brand Officer, Hilton “We’re excited to expand our Lifestyle footprint in dynamic cities across the globe and welcome a new generation of traveler who appreciates a locally-minded, elevated experience that feels thoughtful and uplifting in service and design”

Canopy by Hilton Expands Presence in U.S. and France

Each Canopy by Hilton hotel is designed as a natural extension of its community, inviting guests to relax and recharge with comfortable spaces in an energizing atmosphere. With an existing supply of 35 properties with 28 in development across 16 countries and territories, the newest signings in the U.S. and France, represent approximately 500 rooms:

- Canopy by Hilton Cannes (Spring 2023)

Conveniently located in central Cannes, the 143-room hotel is a short walk from the iconic French city’s beaches, Old Port and the world-famous Palais des Festivals.

- Canopy by Hilton Nashville Downtown The Gulch (Winter 2024)

The 333-room property is dual-branded with Homewood Suites by Hilton for an 11-story hotel where guests can experience The Gulch, a revitalized neighborhood offering live music venues, trendy shopping outlets and other vibrant attractions.

- Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown (Spring 2024)

Offering 20,000 square feet of convention space and 12 flexible meeting rooms, the 216-room hotel overlooks the scenic falls and features a signature Italian restaurant concept.

Tempo by Hilton Sets Sights on Scenic U.S. Destinations

A stylish and contemporary brand, Tempo by Hilton hotels are thoughtfully designed and uplifting. They offer dynamic public spaces including an open lobby concept with dedicated spaces to relax and work, as well as premium culinary options developed in partnership with Bluestone Lane including the brand’s casual breakfast café and an inviting bar experience. The brand recently announced signings in exciting destinations such as New York City, Boston, Seattle and Irving, Texas.

Tempo by Hilton is expanding its existing pipeline of more than 10 properties with five new signings in the U.S. representing nearly 1,000 rooms:



- Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown Nashville Yards (Spring 2024)

Ideally positioned one block from Nashville’s famous Broadway and a five-minute walk from Music City Center, the 306-room, 16-story hotel will offer meeting spaces, an outdoor pool and bar, and a ground floor Bluestone Lane café.

- Tempo by Hilton Memphis Downtown Union Row (Summer 2024)

The 166-room hotel, ideally located on a central artery to downtown Memphis, will be within walking distance of FedEx Forum, Beale Street and AutoZone Park and will serve as an integral component of The Walk on Union mixed-use development.

- Tempo by Hilton Nashville Midtown (Fall 2024)

Planned for the thriving Midtown/West End submarket of Nashville, the 161-room, 11-story property will offer a restaurant/bar with outdoor seating and is walking distance to Vanderbilt University and the area’s most sought-after attractions.

- Tempo by Hilton Myrtle Beach Beachfront (Fall 2024)

Guests will enjoy breathtaking views at the 250-room, oceanfront property, which will join a Home2 Suites by Hilton for a dual-branded, 11-story hotel, featuring a rooftop bar and lounge.

- Tempo by Hilton San Diego Downtown- Gaslamp Quarter (Spring 2025)

Centrally located on 8th Avenue and Broadway, the 317-room hotel will be dual-branded with a Homewood Suites by Hilton and have views overlooking San Diego Bay and skyline, plus a restaurant, bar and lounge on street level with outdoor seating.

Motto by Hilton Enters Brazil for the First Time

Motto by Hilton combines the best elements of a lifestyle hotel — centrally located urban locations, modern design, the best of the neighborhood food and beverage and a local vibe — to cater to today’s travelers looking for value and one-of-a-kind experiences, including the 374-room Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea, which opened in Q4 2021. Motto by Hilton, which has an existing development pipeline of 10 properties, recently signed the first two hotels in Brazil:

- Motto by Hilton Sao Paulo Ibirapuera (Fall 2024)

Located a short distance from MAC (Museum of Contemporary Art) and Shopping Ibirapuera, the 285-room hotel will feature a café, a roof-top bar and restaurant overlooking Ibirapuera Park, which will be accessible by the local public.

- Motto by Hilton Recife (Fall 2024)

Boasting a café on the ground floor and a rooftop pub with views of Recife’s historic downtown and the sea, the 132-room hotel will be within walking distance from Marco Zero, Passo do Frevo and the first synagogue in The Americas.

