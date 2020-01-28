Heathrow urges new runway as Paris threat looms

Despite record breaking start to the year, officials at Heathrow have warned Charles de Gaulle will overtake it as Europe’s leading hub airport within the next two years.

The Parisian airport is growing at twice the rate of Heathrow, according to new figures.

Over six million passengers travelled through Heathrow in January, up 2.9 per cent.

UK routes led passenger growth, increasing by ten per cent as more passengers travelled to Newquay and Guernsey.

Other top performing markets were the Middle East (up 7.6 per cent) and North America (up 4.7 per cent).

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “If we are to be a truly global Britain, we need to be better connected to global markets than our rivals in Europe.

“It would be an economic disaster for the country to fall behind, just as we leave the EU.

“Heathrow’s new runway will make the UK a winner, connecting all of Britain to global growth and that’s why we need to get on with delivering it.”