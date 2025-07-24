Harmony Cove Development Strong Vote of Confidence in Tourism Sector - Bartlett

(HM Harmony) Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (right) was among several ministers of government present on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited US$1-billion Harmony Cove Development in Trelawny, which he believes is a strong vote of confidence in Jamaica’s booming tourism sector. While enjoying the occasion, Minister Bartlett shares a light moment with (from left) Minister of State, Ministry of Tourism, Senator the Hon. Delano Seiveright; Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament, Tova Hamilton and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has hailed the move by investors to forge ahead with the long-awaited Harmony Cove Development in Trelawny, as a strong vote of confidence in Jamaica’s booming tourism sector.

The US$1-billion project will provide world-class luxury accommodation with 1,000 rooms and a full-service casino, as well as a host of amenities, including a championship Tiger Woods-designed golf course, a Justin Timberlake-developed entertainment venue, and a wide array of beach and marine activities.

While addressing the ribbon-cutting ceremony in Trelawny earlier this week, Minister Bartlett expressed that: “This Harmony Cove Development stands as a powerful testament to the unwavering confidence that investors have in Jamaica’s tourism industry and the overall economic climate. In a global marketplace where investment capital can flow anywhere, the decision of the Tavistock Group to commit substantial resources to this project speaks volumes about Jamaica’s reputation as a premier investment destination.”

He explained that the strong investor confidence being witnessed is the fruit of painstaking effort to create a favourable environment. “This vote of confidence is not by accident. It is the result of the Government’s steadfast commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, maintaining economic stability and fostering public-private partnerships that benefit all stakeholders,” Minister Bartlett emphasised.

“This ceremonial event marks the culmination of years of meticulous planning. It represents the planting of seeds that will grow into a transformative addition to our tourism landscape, creating ripples throughout our economy,” he underscored.

Minister Bartlett highlighted that the mega integrated resort project is set to transform 2,300 acres of Trelawny's stunning coastline into a world-class destination.

He believes the project will be a game-changer within the tourism sector and will benefit numerous local suppliers, while driving employment. “The economic impact of Harmony Cove will extend far beyond these grounds. While this project will employ thousands of Jamaicans, the true multiplier effect lies in the linkages this development will create throughout our economy,” Mr. Bartlett asserted.

“From construction materials to furnishings, from food supplies to transportation services, Harmony Cove opens doors for local manufacturers, farmers, artisans, and service providers to participate in and benefit from tourism growth. These linkages represent the real economic power of tourism development, creating sustainable livelihoods across multiple sectors and strengthening our economic resilience,” Minister Bartlett added.