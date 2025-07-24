Caribbean Tourism Organization Appoints New Deputy Director of Sustainable Tourism

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the appointment of Trinidadian Narendra Ramgulam as Deputy Director, Sustainable Tourism — a newly created position aligned with the CTO’s strategic focus on sustainable and regenerative tourism development.

Ramgulam, who joined CTO last year as a Sustainable Tourism Consultant, has played an integral role in supporting the organization’s vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector. His appointment was formally approved by the CTO Board of Directors and marks a significant milestone in advancing the CTO’s Reimagine Plan.

“We are pleased to welcome Narendra to this new leadership role,” said CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper. “His contributions over the past year have been instrumental, and we are confident that his expertise, innovation and deep passion for sustainability will continue to elevate our work across the region.”

In his new capacity, Ramgulam will lead the strategic development and implementation of initiatives aimed at promoting and enhancing sustainable and regenerative tourism across CTO member countries. His portfolio will include developing regional strategies and policies, strengthening stakeholder capacity, showcasing success stories and best practices, and monitoring the effectiveness of sustainability programs.

Ramgulam, a prolific researcher with 13 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, previously served as Director of Tourism Product Development & Destination Management at the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, where his work led to prestigious sustainability awards and a strengthened reputation for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also served as a Postgraduate Coordinator and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus.

﻿

He will officially assume his new role in mid-August and will be based at CTO Headquarters in Barbados.

For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org