Hanoi golf tourism aims to attract more international visitors

“Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular must attract more international golfers than Thailand does,” says Pham Thanh Tri, vice chairman of the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association.

At a recent meeting held as part of preparation work for Hanoi Golf Cultural Exchange Week 2022 slated for October 17-23, Tri noted that apart from participating golfers, the organising board will also invite a number of representatives from various international travel agencies.

They will come to experience the numerous golf courses and tourism infrastructure around Hanoi and the surrounding localities, with the ultimate aim of affirming that the country represents a ‘paradise’ for golfers.

He went on to reveal that the number of visitors from Europe, Japan, and the Republic of Korea coming to Vietnam to play golf from October to March next year can partly offset the off-peak season of several northern provinces.

According to details given by Tri, Hanoi Golf Cultural Exchange Week will see the participation of over 430 golfers with their families, friends, and fans both from home and abroad, including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Held within the framework of the event, a number of golf tourism promotion activities are set to take place, including golf tours in Hanoi Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, and Hoa Binh.

Following the Vietnamese tourism industry enduring heavy losses due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nguyen Minh Duc, editor-in-chief of Economic & Urban Newspaper, expressed hope that the event and golf tourism products will become a catalyst for local tourism to seen further development in the time ahead.

Indeed, he has high hopes that golf tourism will make a significant difference for the tourism industry in both Hanoi and Vietnam as a whole.

Duc assessed that Hanoi boasts many advantages in terms of golf tourism development, stressing that besides tourism infrastructure and golf courses in Hanoi, visitors can also easily access the golf ecosystem in neighbouring localities, such as Vinh Phuc and Hoa Binh.