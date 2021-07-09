Finnair to offer long-haul routes from Sweden

Finnair will offer non-stop flight on routes from Arlanda, Stockholm in Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand and Miami in the United States this winter.

All three routes will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft offering a smooth and modern travel experience.

“We are excited to meet the travel needs of our Swedish customers with a non-stop service from Arlanda to Thailand and Miami, which are among the top winter holiday destinations for Swedes,” explained Ole Orvér, chief commercial officer, Finnair.

“The new flights will strengthen our offering in the Swedish market.”

As of October 22nd, Finnair flies from Arlanda to Bangkok five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

From November 28th, the weekly frequencies will be increased to seven and flights are operated from Monday through Sunday until April 22nd.

Flights from Arlanda to Phuket will be operated on Sundays as of October 24th.

An additional frequency will be added Thursday as of November 4th and for Tuesdays as of November 30th.

Flights to Phuket will be operated until April 21st.

Flights from Arlanda to Miami will start with two weekly frequencies, on Wednesdays and Saturdays as of October 23rd.

From November 29th, flights will be operated also on Monday and Friday until April 22nd.

Finnair also flies to Bangkok, Phuket and Miami from its home base Helsinki Airport.