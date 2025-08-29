Grand Hyatt Singapore Celebrates Grand Reopening Following Multi-Year Transformation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation have announced the completion of Grand Hyatt Singapore’s multi-year transformation. The redesigned destination in Orchard Road debuts as a Grand Living Room and Wellness Haven, seamlessly blending design, culture, gastronomy, wellbeing, and sustainability initiatives.

“As one of Singapore’s original international hotels, Grand Hyatt Singapore has always been a place to stay and celebrate. It’s also a place to belong,” said Edouard Demptos, General Manager of Grand Hyatt Singapore. “For over five decades, we have delivered signature service with our trusted team of colleagues. This grand reintroduction reflects our continued commitment to premium offerings, modern relevance, and heartfelt hospitality that endures, creating lasting memories for all who visit.”

TWO DISTINCTIVE WINGS

The Grand Wing, designed by Tokyo-based interior design firm Strickland, delivers a refined city stay infused with Singaporean character. Its 407 rooms and suites feature open-concept layouts with plush sofa nooks that seamlessly transition from workspace to entertaining space. Striking Patagonia stone bathrooms and Peranakan-inspired design accents reflect the city’s layered heritage, while contemporary geometric patterns lend a quiet sophistication. A signature octagonal motif, a nod to the building’s original architecture, runs subtly through corridors and interiors, anchoring the modern restoration into the hotel’s storied past.

The Terrace Wing, by contrast, infuses a serene resort ambiance in the heart of Orchard Road. Designed in collaboration with U.K.-based Grant Associates, the wing is immersed in tropical greenery, koi ponds, and cascading waterfalls that echo the Japanese concept of shinrin-yoku (forest bathing). Its 292 guestrooms are inspired by nature and natural elements, featuring soothing neutral tones, ice-green marble accents, wooden furnishings, and window alcoves with daybeds for lounging. Five unique Garden Studio Rooms open directly into the wellness lawn and lap pool, creating a seamless experience ideal for guests seeking a peaceful open-air escape.

Grand Hyatt Singapore’s 699 rooms and suites make up one of the largest premium hotel inventories in the city. The expanded suite count includes three Grand Presidential Suites designed for elevated private entertaining – each offering expansive living and dining areas, a private kitchen, curated art, and panoramic city views — ideal for hosting exclusive gatherings or enjoying extended stays in comfort and privacy. Families and multi-generational travelers are thoughtfully accommodated with a significantly increased number of connecting room configurations, presenting greater flexibility, comfort, and design.

The relocated Grand Club lounge is located on the mezzanine level. It offers a striking space for reflection, connection, and cultural exchange. Reserved for Club and suite guests, it has made-to-order breakfast, all-day refreshments, evening cocktails, and dedicated concierge services.

CULINARY DESTINATION REDEFINED

Home to seven distinct dining venues, Grand Hyatt Singapore celebrates cultural diversity, culinary artistry, and bold flavors.

Le Pristine Singapore, the jewel of the hotel’s culinary evolution, presents the Southeast Asian debut of Michelin-starred Chef Sergio Herman. Blending Italian cuisine with Zeeland soul, the 120-seat dining room offers à la carte and tasting menus across moody, art-filled interiors. Highlights include Signature Seafood Orecchiette with langoustine and nduja, the Singapore-exclusive Pizzette King Chilli Crab, and a playful tableside vanilla ice cream finished with hazelnuts, chocolate and nostalgia.

StraitsKitchen, one of Singapore’s first Halal-certified buffets in a five-star hotel, returns with perfected renditions of local classics such as chilli crab, laksa, butter chicken, and satay. With vibrant show kitchens and a new fresh juice bar incorporating tropical produce, the beloved venue continues to champion multicultural Singaporean cuisine in all its authenticity.

Pete’s Place, a cherished institution since 1973, reopens under the helm of Chef Salvatore Catania from Puglia, Italy. The trattoria now features a new chef’s table, antipasti bar, private dining room, and a grand wine cellar. Signatures include Conchiglie Cioppino, Tiramisu, and the indulgent Negroni Flight, a tasting trio of the timeless Italian cocktail.

Oasis delivers all-day poolside indulgence with fresh seafood on ice, BBQ favorites grilled to order, and handcrafted cocktails on tap. Surrounded by tropical foliage and open-air comfort, it is a breezy hideaway for laid-back afternoons and leisurely dinners.

BRIX, the city’s iconic subterranean nightspot, reclaims its status as a premier live entertainment venue with three distinct zones: the Live Zone with an island bar and stage; the Wine Bar for elevated sips and conversation; and the Whisky Bar for quiet indulgence. Live international bands perform five nights a week in an eclectic, ever-evolving atmosphere.

10|Scotts, the residential-style lounge, presents a menu inspired by Mediterranean small plates. Perfect for social lunches and informal meetings, the venue also offers an elegant afternoon tea service with rotating local influences.

The Shop, Grand Hyatt Singapore’s refined retail and café concept, invites guests to pause for coffee, tea, cakes, and pastries, or browse a thoughtful selection of take-home indulgences. From seasonal sweets and artisanal confections to wines, spirits, and curated lifestyle accents, The Shop offers an elegant bridge between gifting and gathering.

Martini Bar is home to one of the city’s most extensive handcrafted martini selections. It features an upper mezzanine for gatherings and a lower deck lined with high cocktail tables and bar seats, offering a sleek, spirited prelude or encore to any evening.

WELLNESS ELEVATED

At the heart of Grand Hyatt Singapore’s transformation is Damai, a comprehensive wellness destination where science meets ritual and ancient wisdom.

Signature Mind Body Wellness Treatments combine cutting-edge modalities– such as light therapy, vibration, heat, and oceanic minerals–that are designed to support both mental and physical wellbeing. Treatments are enhanced with The Tides and Ground, a curated selection of artisanal wellness products. Complementing these treatments are state-of-the-art thermal-hydro experiences, including a Halo Steam Room infused with Himalayan salt, an Air Lounge Hydro Pool, and the only Mind Body Therapy Wall in a hotel in Singapore, offering customizable body alignment and resistance training through water and stretch-based movement.

Damai also houses one of the most extensive hotel fitness facilities in the city, with natural daylight flowing through floor to ceiling windows, Technogym equipment, a functional training studio, and dedicated outdoor wellness lawns. As the first HYROX training club in Southeast Asia, Damai offers structured performance conditioning for urban athletes and everyday movers alike, bridging lifestyle and sport.

A MODEL FOR MORE SUSTAINABLE HOSPITALITY

Grand Hyatt Singapore has long been a pioneer in sustainability initiatives. Today, it operates on 100 percent renewable electricity and continues to lead with innovations including:

A closed-loop aquaponics system that converts food waste into resources, converting excess food into fish feed, and fertilizer for rooftop gardens, which supply the hotel’s kitchens

Carbon tracking per dish using Wisefins technology and zero-waste cooking practices across restaurants

A contactless WasteMaster system, high-efficiency dishwashing equipment, and RFID-enabled laundry systems

A fully integrated in-house water bottling plant, eliminating hotel-provided plastic bottles from guest rooms and event spaces

The hotel is proudly GSTC-certified, with Green Mark Platinum distinction from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority.

For more information or to book a reservation, please visit www.grandhyattsingapore.com or follow @grandhyattsing, #GrandHyattSingapore #MoreWithGrand on Facebook and Instagram.