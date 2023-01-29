Golf Saudi set to accelerate national mandate following appointment of Noah Alireza as CEO

Golf in Saudi Arabia is set to embark upon the next phase of its growth among golfing nations around the world, following the appointment of Noah Alireza as new CEO of Golf Saudi. He succeeds Majed AlSorour in the role.

Alireza is a former member of the Saudi Arabian national team who has represented his country at the Asian Games. He brings a wealth of experience in strategic advisory serving some of Saudi Arabia’s most influential entities within the public and private sectors, is a lifelong student of the game of golf and a graduate of Brown University.

Alireza’s remit will be to activate and accelerate Golf Saudi’s mandate in creating and serving new demand for golf in Saudi Arabia, through mass participation programmes and increasing access to the sport in the country.

AlSorour, whose four years at the helm saw unprecedented progress in Saudi Arabia’s golfing landscape, will remain as Board Member of Golf Saudi, Board Member and Deputy Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation and Secretary of the Arab Golf Federation.

Since its formation in 2018, Golf Saudi has created opportunities for more people to experience the benefits of golf. In the last year alone, over 50,000 individuals have been introduced to golf through a wide variety of activities.

The organisation has placed equal emphasis on the development of a sustainable ecosystem for the sport, creating the world’s first National Sustainability Strategy for golf, centred upon environmental, social and economic impacts. This has included alignment with the United Nations’ Sport for Climate Action Framework and the creation of higher education programmes in collaboration with the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) and the National Training Center for Facilities and Hospitality Management (FHM Academy).

“I’m honoured to start this role and be part of the future of the Golf ecosystem in Saudi,” said Alireza. “Golf Saudi is set to deliver significant initiatives and programmes aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030 to improve quality of life and sports mass participation; my goal is to ensure that the acceleration and activation of these creates a highly significant impact on the nation.

“The task at hand is to further enhance the country’s masterplan for golf and, in hand with private and public sector bodies, create an unparalleled ecosystem which derives incredible value for the people of Saudi Arabia and visitors from around the world.

“I appreciate the trust of Golf Saudi’s Board for giving me this opportunity, and I would like to thank my predecessor, Mr. Majed AlSorour, for his role during the foundational phase of the organization.”

Today’s announcement comes on the cusp of an historic event season, with no fewer than four international events upon the men’s and women’s global schedules set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2023, starting next week at the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers. These occasions serve as a crucial point of inspiration for future generations of golfers, and are fundamental to the national golf development strategy.