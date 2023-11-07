Gold-Standard Luxury Travel Provider Officially Launches in the UK

Luxury Escapes, one of the world’s fastest growing travel companies, is launching into the UK giving Brits unrivalled access to the world’s best travel deals for less

• After dominating the Australian luxury travel space for more than a decade, Luxury Escapes is expanding its presence onto UK shores

• The Luxury Escapes’ team of global experts curate and unlock exclusive travel offers across the world’s best resorts, hotels, tours and cruises

• Luxury Escapes has a growing membership of seven million+ global members – all enjoying up to 70% savings, a wealth of curated add-ons and the assurance 24/7 customer support

London: Luxury Escapes, one of the world’s fastest growing travel companies, has announced its entrance onto UK shores, ushering a new era of unparalleled travel opportunities to millions of Brits.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Luxury Escapes is a global leader in offering the world’s best travel experiences for less, with an intuitive and user-friendly website, app and dedicated 24/7 call centre. Luxury Escapes offers a gateway to the world via tailor-made experiences on everything from world class accommodation to excursions, flights, travel insurance and car hire.

After dominating the Australian luxury travel space for more than a decade, Luxury Escapes already has more than seven million global members enjoying its exclusive offers in sought-after locations like the Maldives, Dubai, Bali and Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Luxury Escapes, customers get more with every booking. Every booking is laden with more value, granting travellers up to 70% savings, a wealth of curated add-ons, and the assurance of round-the-clock customer support.

Adam Schwab, Global CEO Luxury Escapes, states, “We are confident the expansion of Luxury Escapes into the UK market is not only an exciting moment for British consumers, but the UK travel industry as a whole. Our team of experts curate and unlock exclusive offers consumers won’t find anywhere else - allowing every traveller to experience the exceptional.”

Schwab continues, “What sets Luxury Escapes apart is that we are far more than a standard travel booking provider. It is our unwavering commitment to provide our members with more – more luxury, more expertise, more value, more service and more hand-picked inclusions than anyone else – enabling our members to unlock incredible travel offers at unbeatable prices”.

Nicolaj Munch, Luxury Escapes VP Europe commented, “We understand that organising a trip can be stressful and doesn’t always go to plan – which is where our team comes in. With one of the highest Trust Pilot ratings of any travel business anywhere in the world, our members know that they can access incredible customer service and support day or night, wherever they are.”

Luxury Escapes is free to join, with members getting access to a global team of industry experts. To book your next escape, or to find out more information, visit https://luxuryescapes.com/gb.

Just a few of the incredible travel offers available on Luxury Escapes now:

Aleenta Phuket Resort and Spa - Five-Star Phuket Beachfront Retreat with Daily Breakfast, Nightly Dinner & Massages - save up to 76%

Mai Khao Lak Thailand - Khao Lak Beachfront Bliss with Daily Breakfast, Nightly Dinner & Nightly Drinks Plus Two Kids Stay Free – save up to 74%

COMO Maalifushi Maldives - COMO Maldives Boutique Private Island Retreat with Daily Breakfast, Nightly Cocktails & Roundtrip Domestic Seaplane Transfers – save up to 46%

Double Six Seminyak - Bestselling Seminyak Double-Six Beachside Bliss Returns with Indulgent Dining, Massages & Daily Rooftop Free-Flow Cocktails – save up to 57%

Grand Hyatt Bali - Bestselling Grand Hyatt Nusa Dua Luxury with Daily Breakfast, Nightly Dinner, Exclusive Lounge Access & Nightly Free-Flow Drinks - save up to 51%