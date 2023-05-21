Go Long This Fall With More Seats and Flights on American Airlines for College Football Fans

American Airlines is gearing up to make this fall memorable with more nonstop flights for some of the most popular college football games. In addition, American will add more seats and frequencies for fans’ favorite games throughout the fall season.

“We know seeing the action live is an unforgettable experience, and that’s why American Airlines is proud to give customers the fastest way to the 50-yard line this fall,” said Jason Reisinger, American’s Managing Director of Global Network Planning. “With more flights to get fans from touch down to touchdown, we’re ready to fly you to game day.”

Starting in September, American will launch new daily service for fans going to State College, Pennsylvania (SCE), from Chicago (ORD). On select dates between September and November, American will operate an extra frequency between ORD and SCE for home games, offering customers more flight options and convenient one-stop access to American’s global network.

American will also operate more direct service to South Bend, Indiana (SBN), from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Washington D.C.’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) on select dates in September, October and November.

Longhorn Perks

As the official airline and airline rewards program sponsor of the University of Texas Athletics, the partnership is giving fans more ways to make their flights and home games special. AAdvantage® members can take part in special promotions for Longhorns fans, offering a chance to win exclusive experiences and access the American Airlines AAdvantage Patio during football home games at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The AAdvantage program is free to join and gives members access to some of the best that American offers.

Catch every play with live coverage on American for game day!

Fans traveling on any of American’s domestic narrowbody aircraft have free access to live sports and news networks 24/7. Fans can access inflight entertainment on their personal devices.