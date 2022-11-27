Global traveller survey reveals international travel is back

As the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) opens its 22nd Global Summit in Riyadh, a new global consumer survey has revealed that the appetite for international travel is now at its highest point since the start of the pandemic.

According to the survey of more than 26,000 consumers from 25 countries, conducted by YouGov for WTTC, 63% are planning a leisure trip in the next 12 months.

The survey reveals that the appetite to travel shows no signs of slowing, with more than a quarter (27%) of consumers planning three or more trips over the same period.

Additionally, the survey shows that travellers from Australia will be the world’s biggest spenders when it comes to international travel over the next 12 months, with jet setters from Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines also expected to spend more than other travellers from around the globe.

According to the YouGov ‘global tracker’, the attractiveness and positive impression of Saudi Arabia as a destination continues to grow, with the highest scores across countries in the Gulf region, along with Indonesia, India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said; “This global survey shows that international travel is back. As we kick off our Global Summit in Riyadh bringing together global travel leaders and governments from around the world, travellers are getting ready to explore the world again.

“The results of this global survey also show the growing importance of sustainable travel amongst consumers.”

Almost two thirds of those surveyed (61%) stated they prefer travel brands and destinations that are more sustainable, whilst almost half (45%) said they will only spend their hard-earned money with brands that are socially and environmentally responsible.

This is revealed on the eve of the global tourism body’s highly anticipated 22nd Global Summit, which is set to welcome delegates from around the world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

