Global Humane Provides Animal Welfare Certification to SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Today, Global Humane—the international brand of American Humane and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare—joined leaders of SeaWorld and Miral in Washington, D.C. to announce the certification of both SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue, Abu Dhabi.

It’s the first Global Humane certification in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and signifies the high standard of animal care provided at the marine life theme park and rescue facility located adjacent to the park.

The event took place at the National Press Club and included remarks from SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, owner and operator of Yas SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Miral, and Global Humane celebrating the milestone for animal welfare. The park in Abu Dhabi is set to open its doors on May 23.

For more than a hundred years American Humane has been first in promoting the welfare and safety of animals and strengthening the bond between animals and people. The organization is behind many important animal welfare initiatives, including the “No Animals Were Harmed®” program in Hollywood.

“We are thrilled that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue have met the standards to become Global Humane Certified,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane. “SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will give residents of the United Arab Emirates a unique opportunity to experience the wonders of the ocean up close—helping to inspire the next generation of conservationists. This is SeaWorld’s first location abroad and provides Global Humane with the opportunity to recognize the extensive reach of the animal welfare movement at zoos, aquariums, and conservation parks around the world.”

Rigorous Certification Standards:

To receive Global Humane Certification, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue have both passed a rigorous third-party assessment—which after months of preparation—reviewed the well-being of animals in the park and center’s care. The unique process is guided by the latest science and is informed by respected veterinarians and experts in the fields of animal welfare, animal science, zoology, and ethics that have decades of experience in protecting animals.

The independent validation process—which goes above and beyond to help protect animals—provides park visitors with the confidence the institution is meeting a high benchmark of care. The process includes a pre-audit application period that is followed up by an onsite visit that assesses animal welfare. Factors considered during the audit include, but are not limited to, housing, food, water, lighting, shade, sound, activity levels, and the training of staff who are interacting with the animals. The specific benchmarks are species specific.

Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment said, “American Humane is a well-respected independent animal welfare organization whose rigorous standards ensure that animals live healthy and safe lives in human care. For nearly 60 years our parks have played an important role in inspiring and educating the public about marine animals and providing exceptional standards of care is integral to that mission. We share American Humane’s passion and commitment to the well-being of animals as validated by meeting and exceeding their certification standards in all our U.S. parks. We are proud to now receive Global Humane certification for the first SeaWorld outside of the U.S. as we extend our mission to the United Arab Emirates where the Arabian gulf is an important marine ecosystem and integral to the fabric of the Abu Dhabi community.”

“At Miral Experiences, we are dedicated to delivering world-class attractions that go beyond entertainment to deliver truly exceptional guest experiences. With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, this extends to us innovatively educating our guests and demonstrating our commitment towards sustainability and animal welfare” said Julien Kauffman, CEO of Miral Experiences. “The Global Humane certification for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is a testament to our commitment to these values and a celebration of our collective milestones and achievements. We believe that by offering an immersive and educational experience, we can inspire our guests to become lifelong champions of marine life and the environment. Our partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and our certification by Global Humane reinforces our dedication to raising the standard for animal welfare and sustainability in the region and around the world.”

