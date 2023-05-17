ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S SUN-SATIONAL 2024-25 AUSTRALIAN SUMMER ON SALE NOW

An unforgettable summer is on the horizon for holidaymakers, with the opening of Royal Caribbean International’s highly anticipated 2024-2025 season from Australia.

Featuring the return of two award-winning ships alongside fan-favourite itineraries and more weekend sailings from Australian shores than ever before, the cruise line’s upcoming season will have a holiday for every traveller. Friends and families can soak up new sun-sations and choose from a variety of more than 40 domestic and international cruises on Quantum and Ovation to visit idyllic locales across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. Sailing between November 2024 and April 2025, the summer getaways are now open for bookings on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Royal Caribbean’s vice president and managing director in Australia and New Zealand, Gavin Smith, said “After a triumphant return this season, we are thrilled to welcome back the two ships Australian holidaymakers have been raving about. Guests can’t get enough of the range of unique and unforgettable experiences only found on Royal Caribbean, and summer 2024-2025 will see even more of it. Matching the adventures at every destination are those on board, including surfing on the FlowRider, dining family style at Jamie’s Italian and the whole family battling it out on the bumper cars in SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.”

Quantum of the Seas – Cruising from Brisbane, Australia

Sunny escapes from the Sunshine State await on Quantum. For the ship’s third season in Queensland, holidaymakers can look forward to visiting the stunning South Pacific with 11 7- to 8-night cruises to the warm turquoise waters of Mystery Island and Port Vila, Vanuatu; and Noumea, New Caledonia. For an experience closer to home, adventurers can journey up north with five 4- to 6-night Queensland getaways to enjoy snorkelling in the breath-taking Great Barrier Reef or savouring the renowned fresh seafood of Airlie Beach and Cairns. Holidaymakers can also choose a 14-night cruise to New Zealand to enjoy the picturesque scenery of destinations like Milford Sound, Bay of Islands, Tauranga, Napier and Wellington.

Ovation of the Seas – Cruising from Sydney

It’s all aboard from Sydney on the fan-favourite Ovation. There are six 10- to 11-night cruises to New Zealand for guests looking to discover boutique wineries and natural wonders at destinations such as Bay of Islands, Milford Sound, Doubtful Sound, Dunedin, Wellington and Picton. In the South Pacific, each destination boasts its own unique natural beauty, offering a range of experiences that highlight the region’s diverse landscapes. Guests can relax on a white sandy beach, snorkel or stand-up paddleboard in the secluded Mystery Island and experience the charm of Parisian-style cafes in Noumea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Short Getaways

For a quick getaway, whether it’s a weekend of prime-time family bonding or a relaxing escape with friends for the ultimate way to recharge, it’s time to turn the weekend up with a choice of eight 2- to 3-night weekend getaways from both Sydney and Brisbane. For those who want to keep the good times rolling, travellers can combine weekend getaways with the cruise before or after for the best weekend and weekday mash-up of back-to-back cruises.

More details on Royal Caribbean’s newly opened 2024-2025 season are available on the Royal Caribbean website