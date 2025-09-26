From Check-In to Championship

Collecting sports memorabilia is more than just a hobby for NFL fans— it’s a badge of fandom that evokes the tailgate BBQ, the roar in the stadium after an unbelievable catch, and the post-game celebration. Building on that passion, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform and Official Sponsor of the NFL, is now reimagining one of travel’s most familiar items, the hotel keycard, as a true collector’s item that fans will want to keep forever. To kick off the latest season of its NFL partnership, Marriott Bonvoy has teamed up with 2025 NFL “Fanbassador” Adam Devine and six global artists to debut Marriott Bonvoy Keysakes: art-driven, NFL-themed keycards that can also unlock sports’ ultimate prize: waking up inside Levi’s Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday in the Marriott Bonvoy Super Bowl Sleepover Suite.

As the 2025 “Fanbassador,” Devine will help bring Keysakes to fans across the globe this season. Known for his infectious energy and love of football, Devine brings humor and heart to the campaign, helping fans hunt for Keysakes and even debuting his own collectible design. Following in the footsteps of NFL Legend Jason Kelce, Devine inspire fans all year long to collect as many Keysakes as possible. The more you collect, the better your chance of winning the ultimate prize. Devine will close out the season with a bang at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, where he’ll help crown the Sleepover Suite winner in true Fanbassador style.

“I’ve played some pretty wild roles in my career, but being Marriott Bonvoy’s Fanbassador might just top the list,” says Devine. “Football fans now get to collect keys that can help unlock the Super Bowl Sleepover Suite – how crazy is that? I’ll be out there collecting right alongside everyone else, and maybe even handing a few out myself.”

“The NFL inspires passion unlike anything else, and Marriott Bonvoy is proud to celebrate that passion in a way only we can,” says Peggy Roe, Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. “Keysakes are more than memorabilia — they unlock moments that turn into memories and memories that become keepsakes. At its heart, this is what Marriott Bonvoy is about: expanding the travel experience in ways that stay with people long after the journey ends. Bringing that spirit to our NFL partnership means fans don’t just watch the game – they get to hold onto it.”

Football is rapidly expanding on a global scale, and as the Official Sponsor of the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy is bringing Keysakes to major NFL markets across the world all season long, including the U.S., Ireland, the UK, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. Marriott Bonvoy handpicked local artists to design the Keysakes keycard in each location, with each artist bringing their own creative vision, design aesthetic, and personality to the cards. Artists include Anastasia Inciardi (U.S.), known for her “Tiny Vending Machine art” to Hola Lou (Mexico City), Denni Simpson (Dublin), Melissa Kitty (London), and more.

NFL fans can collect Keysakes throughout the NFL season and across the globe in three distinct ways:

At Hotels: Receive a physical Keysake keycard as your room key at select Marriott Bonvoy properties near major NFL games in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Madrid, and Berlin.

Pop-Ups: Visit immersive pop-up events in NFL cities worldwide for a chance to collect Keysakes and even potentially meet the Fanbassador. Pop-up events include Philadelphia on October 5, New York City in late October, featuring artist Ana Inciardi, Berlin the week of November 7, and Baltimore on December 7.

Customized Digital: The easiest way to get a Keysake and available to all! Create your own digital Keysake online, choosing from artist-designed borders – each digital Keysake is also a chance to enter to win the Sleepover Suite. NFL fans can make up to one Keysake per week, with each entry serving as an additional entry to the Super Bowl Sleepover.

Learn more and create your own Keysake at marriottbonvoykeysakes.com/nfl. More information, including sweepstakes Official Rules, is available at https://marriottbonvoykeysakes.com/nfl/officialrules.

As an Official Sponsor of the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy brings fans closer to the game. Visit the Marriott Bonvoy NFL Travel Hub to unlock epic stays while traveling for gameday and discover incredible experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments. To discover more about Marriott Bonvoy’s world of hotels, experiences, and membership benefits, visit www.marriott.com or follow the conversation on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Marriott Bonvoy Insiders.