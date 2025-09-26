Culinary Ambassadors Set Sail on Holland America Line’s 2026 Grand Voyages

Holland America Line is enhancing its iconic Grand Voyages in 2026 with the addition of members of its Culinary Ambassador program to select segments. Global Fresh Fish Ambassador Chef Masaharu Morimoto, acclaimed Seattle Restaurateur Chef Ethan Stowell and Master Tea Blender and Founder and CEO of Art of Tea Steve Schwartz will join segments of the 133-day Grand World Voyage, and famed Chocolatier Jacques Torres will join a portion of the 93-day Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage — bringing exclusive events to guests on board.

As an added highlight, the two Grand Voyages will meet March 7 in Sydney, Australia, when Volendam overnights March 6 and Zaandam overnights March 7. While both ships are in port together, Torres will host a decadent Chocolate Teatime aboard for all guests, with creations crafted by “Mr. Chocolate” himself. Additionally, during the Pacific Coast portion of the Grand World Voyage, Holland America Line executives will join the ship for special events.

“Our Grand Voyages are already among the most remarkable travel experiences in the world, and the addition of our Culinary Ambassadors and special events elevates them to a new level,” said Michael Smith, Holland America Line’s senior vice president, guest experience and product development. “From Chef Morimoto’s artistry with fresh fish to Jacques Torres’ mastery of chocolate, these exclusive programs give guests the rare chance to engage with culinary legends. It’s an extraordinary way to pair world-class destinations with world-class flavors, creating memories that can only be found on Holland America Line.”

Both Grand Voyages depart Jan. 4, 2026, with the Grand World Voyage sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, aboard Volendam and the Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage sailing roundtrip from San Diego, California, aboard Zaandam.

Guests will have the rare opportunity to connect with these Culinary Ambassadors through a variety of enriching onboard experiences designed to showcase the artistry of each expert while enhancing the cultural journey of Holland America Line’s most immersive itineraries. For the chef ambassadors, guests can attend a live cooking demonstration led by the chef, join a coffee chat to learn more about them, and dine at a reservation-only dinner at Pinnacle Grill hosted by the chef with a curated menu. Schwartz will offer a tea tasting, tea seminar and exclusive High Tea experience.

Segments Offer a Taste of a Grand Voyage

Guests who have less time or want a sampling of a Grand Voyage have 10 segments available to book on the 2026 Grand World Voyage ranging from 14 to 72 days, and two segments on the 2026 Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage of 33 or 60 days. The segments allow guests to choose from a diverse selection of shorter itineraries, tailoring the Grand Voyage experience to their own taste and timeline.

Culinary Ambassador segments:

Chef Masaharu Morimoto: Grand World Voyage, will be on the Sydney to Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan, segment that departs March 7, 2026. Morimoto will be cruising while the ship is in his native Japan, offering locally inspired culinary experiences.

Chef Ethan Stowell: Grand World Voyage, will be on for part of the Yokohama (Tokyo), to San Diego segment, embarking in Seattle.

Master Tea Blender and Art of Tea Founder and CEO Steve Schwartz: Grand World Voyage, will be on for a part of the Singapore to Yokohama (Tokyo) segment, departing March 24, 2026.

Chocolatier Jacques Torres: Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage, will be on for a part of the Sydney to San Diego segment, departing March 6, 2026.

Ten shorter segments are available for Volendam’s 133-day Grand World Voyage:

37-day Fort Lauderdale to San Antonio, Chile, departing Jan. 4, 2026

61-day Fort Lauderdale to Sydney, Australia, departing Jan. 4, 2026

41-day San Antonio to Singapore, departing Feb. 10, 2026

38-day Sydney to Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan, departing March 7, 2026

72-day Sydney to Fort Lauderdale, departing March 7, 2026

55-day Singapore to Fort Lauderdale, departing March 24, 2026

21-day Singapore to Yokohama (Tokyo), departing March 24, 2026

20-day Yokohama (Tokyo) to San Diego, departing April 14, 2026

34-day Yokohama (Tokyo) to Fort Lauderdale, departing April 14, 2026

14-day San Diego to Fort Lauderdale, departing May 3, 2026

Zaandam offers two segments for the 93-day Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage:

60-Day San Diego to Sydney, departing Jan. 4, 2026

33-day Sydney to San Diego, departing March 6, 2026

Grand Meetup in Sydney

On March 7, 2026, Volendam and Zaandam will meet in Sydney, bringing the two Grand Voyages together for a memorable visit. During the day of the double call, which is when Torres is aboard Zaandam, the chocolatier will host a special “Chocolate Teatime” for Grand Voyage guests where they can “meet up” with guests on the other ship to share their travel stories.

Special Programming Along the Pacific Coast

When Volendam cruises from Seattle to San Diego on the Grand World Voyage, Stowell will be on board to share his culinary expertise of Pacific Northwest cuisine. Additionally, guests will not only be entertained by a special World Stage performance (to be announced), but Holland America Line executives also will join the ship. Company team members traditionally cruise on a segment of the Grand World Voyage to connect with guests, host a question-and-answer session, and reveal the next unannounced Grand World Voyage itinerary, which will be the 2028 Grand World Voyage.

Gala Balls and Themed Celebrations Create Magical Moments

Holland America Line elevates every Grand Voyage with dazzling gala balls and elegant holiday celebrations. From Valentine’s Day and Easter to Lunar New Year and King’s Day, guests on both Grand Voyages are invited to dress for the occasion and celebrate in style. Beyond the holidays, both ships also will host several themed events, including Great Gatsby Night, Biergarten, Grand Fair, “Glamp Out” and Casino Royale.

Meet the Culinary Ambassadors

Chef Masaharu Morimoto is Holland America Line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador, bringing his signature style to dishes in the Dining Room and at Morimoto By Sea, a restaurant on Nieuw Amsterdam and pop-up on the remainder of the fleet. Morimoto — known to millions as the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America” and executive producer and head judge for Roku’s “Sushi Master” — has garnered critical and popular acclaim for his seamless integration of Western and Japanese ingredients.

Steve Schwartz is founder and CEO of Art of Tea. He is known by many authoritative figures in the tea industry as a master tea blender. He has blended award-winning teas under the Art of Tea brand, and his blends have won awards offered under the company’s private label program for tea companies around the world.

Chef Ethan Stowell incorporates the flavors of the Pacific Northwest on ships sailing in that region, using fresh, sustainably sourced Alaska seafood. His fare also is featured at Canaletto, New York Pizza and Lido Market across the fleet, using pasta and pizza crust made fresh on board. Stowell is founder and CEO of ESR with an impressive roster of highly acclaimed restaurants. He was named one of the Best New Chefs in America by Food & Wine magazine and one of the Best New Chef All-Stars.

Jacque Torres, also known as “Mr. Chocolate,” is a French-trained master chef and artisan chocolatier. After rising to executive pastry chef at New York’s legendary Le Cirque, he opened a chocolate factory and retail stores throughout New York. The James Beard Award winner is co-host and head judge on the Netflix culinary show “Nailed It” with Nicole Byer. On board, guests can indulge in his decadent desserts, including a Chocolate Surprise on every cruise.

For more information about the 2026 Grand World Voyage or Grand Australia and New Zealand Voyage, or about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.