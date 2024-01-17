Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen Celebrates Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day with Exquisite Dining

From traditional prosperity rituals to elegant afternoon teas, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is set to bring magic and meaning to two much-loved winter celebrations. Falling on February 10 in 2024 and observed by more than two billion people around the world, Chinese New Year is one of the most treasured holidays in the Hotel’s calendar, marked with special experiences made for sharing. On February 14, Valentine’s Day – a celebration of love, romance and togetherness – guests can look forward to heartfelt dining treats in the city’s contemporary haven.

Celebrate with Creative Cantonese Classics at Zhuo Yue Xuan

Welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with its unique qualities of growth, success and abundance, the Hotel’s elegant Cantonese restaurant Zhuo Yue Xuan showcases four dazzling menu options, ranging in price from CNY 4,888 to CNY 16,888. Available from February 9 to 24, 2024 with lunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm and dinner from 5:30 to 10:00 pm, the menus’ creative classics include Wok-fried Wagyu Beef Ribs with Mushroom and Cashew Nut, Barbecued Whole Suckling Pig and Steamed Star Garoupa in Superior Soy Sauce.

Spread Joy with a Hand-Crafted Traditional Gift

For those wanting to spread a smile this Chinese New Year, Zhuo Yue Xuan’s hand-crafted treats and hampers make the perfect gift. With just 24 hours’ notice, traditional celebratory favourites such as rice pudding at CNY 218 each and a choice of two poon choi, ranging from CNY 988 to 2,588 each, are available to pick up from the restaurant from January 1 to February 24, 2024, while gift-givers can choose from two different treat-filled hampers priced at CNY 1,888 and 2,888.

“Huat ah” Fun New Year Feasting at FOO

New Year celebrations are made for sharing and the Hotel’s welcoming restaurant FOO will be marking the occasion with a joyful and lucky Lo Hei ritual or “prosperity toss.” From February 10 to 12, 2024, 6:00 to 10:00 pm, a stunning Salmon Lo Hei on every table awaits the traditional tossing fun and blessings while welcome drinks, celebratory décor, a kids’ corner, and abundant buffet menus ensure a suitably festive atmosphere. “Huat ah!” priced at CNY 638 per person.

Savour Magic at Yi Lounge

Whether gathering with friends or enjoying an intimate treat for two, Yi Lounge sets the scene with two decadent Afternoon Tea experiences. Available until February 24, 2024, from 2:00 to 5:30 pm, the Chinese-themed Afternoon Tea features delightful treats such as Black Tea Scone with Clotted Cream and Homemade Chrysanthemum Tea and Pear Jam. On February 14, a special Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea invites sweet moments with Passion Fruit White Chocolate Cake, Ruby Peach Heart Cake and other luxurious love-themed bites. Both experiences are priced at CNY 498 per set.

Valentine’s Day Dining with a Japanese Twist

Looking for something a little different? Guests can feast on a special Valentine’s Day-inspired menu at the Hotel’s Japanese restaurant, Matsuyi. Favourites such as Teppanyaki, Sashimi, Sushi and Tempura receive an artful presentation from Matsuyi’s creative chefs, celebrating love and romance every lunchtime from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm and dinnertime from 5:30 to 9:30 pm, priced at CNY 1,314 per person.

Note that the above prices (excluding pick-up items) are subject to a 15 percent service charge and applicable taxes.