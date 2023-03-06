Four Seasons Hotel Amman Celebrates 20 Years of Luxury

Four Seasons Hotel Amman is celebrating a remarkable milestone as it marks twenty years as one of Jordan’s most sought-after addresses. Established in May 2003 as the first-ever luxury hotel in the Kingdom’s capital city, the 15-storey property is a beacon of elegance that has won the hearts of travellers from across the globe and claimed its place at the pinnacle of the local hospitality scene.

Situated on the tallest of Amman’s seven hills between the Abdoun and Sweifieh neighborhoods, Four Seasons Hotel Amman is a landmark in hospitality that offers convenient access to local attractions, making it the ideal base from which to explore Jordan’s many wonders. The iconic property recently completed a full renovation, setting the stage for the next chapter in its success story and building on a two-decade legacy of excellence. In 2022, Four Seasons Hotel Amman became the first and only hotel in Jordan to achieve a Forbes Five-Star Rating and was recently announced as retaining this prestigious honour for a second year running.

“Since first opening our doors twenty years ago, we have strived to create authentic experiences for our guests that capture the essence of this storied destination,” explains Carlo Stragiotto, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Amman. “We are proud of all that has been achieved during the Hotel’s first two decades, and grateful to the Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company’s continuing trust in our ability to consistently delight our guests. I would like to thank our entire team for the genuine passion they bring to the delivery of Four Seasons signature intuitive hospitality every day, as well as our guests from near and far who we look forward to sharing many more magical moments with during the years ahead.”

The renovation of Four Seasons Hotel Amman was completed in 2021 by international hotel design firm Richmond International, who crafted the original interiors when the property first opened 20 years ago and have brought their original vision into the modern era in spectacular style. The Hotel’s look and feel have been revitalized to create a welcoming environment featuring colours, textures, and materials inspired by the majestic landscape surrounding the city of Amman.

Mr. Hani Al Qadi, Chairman of the Board at Mediterranean Tourism Investment Company (METICO), stated, “METICO is proud to have owned Amman’s leading luxury hospitality address since it first opened its doors in 2003. Since then, Four Seasons Hotel Amman has not only earned a reputation as one of Jordan’s most successful hotels, but also for nurturing the local tourism sector and contributing to the enrichment of the country’s service culture. We would like to thank everyone involved in establishing the property as an industry benchmark that successfully blends elegant contemporary design with the timeless traditions of authentic Jordanian hospitality.”

Over the course of the last twenty years, Four Seasons Hotel Amman has garnered a host of prestigious international awards. In 2022, the property added to its coveted Five-Star Forbes Travel Guide rating by ranking fourth on Travel & Leisure’s rundown of the Best City Hotels in North Africa and the Middle East. The previous year, it was crowned Best Business Hotel in Amman by Business Traveller Middle East and recognised as a 2021 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award winner, placing the property among the top 10 percent of hotels worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hotel’s La Capitale Brasserie was also the proud recipient of a 2021 Travellers’ Choice Award, reflecting its status as Jordan’s first authentic brasserie and a favourite dining spot among the city’s gourmets. Featuring chic interiors by internationally acclaimed design firm AvroKO, La Capitale captures the spirit of a classic French bistro and serves updated classics with a modern, fashionable flair. Diners can also choose from a delectable selection of steaks and seafood at Five Lounge & Grill, which features an outdoor terrace area and is set to undergo a full renovation this April that will see the introduction of original Jordanian art, a herb garden, and floral trees. Guests can also enjoy a delicious breakfast or brunch at Olea, and relax over signature local dishes including Mansaf at The Foyer Lounge all-day dining destination.

Home to the largest ballroom in the city and a grand terrace surrounded by lush greenery, Four Seasons Hotel Amman is considered the most prestigious venue for weddings, social events, and business conferences. The 1,100m2 Grand Ballroom can accommodate over a thousand guests, while a wide range of function rooms and meeting spaces are available to cater to events of all types and sizes with a combined area of more than 3,000m2.

Guests at the Hotel enjoy access to a range of exceptional leisure facilities including indoor and outdoor swimming pools, together with a 350m2 fitness centre featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of Amman’s charming old city area. For the ultimate in resort-style relaxation, the Hotel’s luxurious Spa offers a range of rejuvenating massages and body treatments, many of which harness the restorative benefits of locally-sourced Dead Sea salt scrubs and mud treatments.

Four Seasons guests who are looking to experience Jordan’s charms can embark on a series of ‘off the beaten track’ adventures including hiking, cycling, camping, and cultural activities in and around the historical towns of Umm Qais and Pella. These are offered in partnership with local sustainable tour provider Baraka Destinations and provide guests with unique opportunities to experience everything from beekeeping and olive harvesting to traditional arts and crafts. Four Seasons also seeks to promote the work of talented local artists and artisans by featuring their work throughout the Hotel, including pieces from local art gallery Foresight32.

Underlining Jordan’s reputation as a must-visit destination, Four Seasons Hotel Amman has also been featured twice on the Four Seasons Private Jet itinerary as part of the ‘Ancient Explorer’ journey, which enabled guests to experience an unforgettable three-day adventure at the world-famous archaeological site of Petra and the desert of Wadi Rum. Guests were treated to an evening of Bedouin-style hospitality with a barbeque from Jordanian Banquet Chef Khaldoun Al Momani and a seated gala dinner prepared by Jordanian Executive Sous Chef Loay Ali, which took place at one of the locations featured in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated classic ‘Aladdin’.

The Hotel has also successfully hosted an outside catering event for over 100 guests in the ancient city of Jerash. Located 45km north of Amman, this remarkable destination boasts an unbroken chain of human occupation dating back more than 6,500 years and is considered among the best-preserved Roman provincial towns in the world. The city’s architecture, religion, and languages reflect a period when the powerful cultures of the Graeco-Roman world and the ancient traditions of the Arab Orient blended and coexisted.

Building on its two decades legacy as a key part of Amman’s cultural fabric, Four Seasons Hotel Amman has launched a series of initiatives designed to support the local community. These include partnerships with the Jordanian Food Bank, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Green Wheelz, the Jordan River Foundation, and the Zahrat Al Yasmin Charitable Society. Reflecting the Four Seasons brand’s global commitment to sustainability, the property has also embarked on a series of environmental programs designed to conserve energy, reduce waste, and ensure the availability of eco-friendly guest options such as electric vehicle charging stations and delicious vegan menu items.

The Hotel’s prominent place within the community also extends to its role as a leading employer. Over the past five years, between 97% and 98% of the Hotel’s 415 team members have been Jordanians and are proud to share their local knowledge with guests by recommending the best ways to explore the Kingdom’s hidden gems and unmissable attractions.

To find out more or to make a reservation, please call +962 (6) 550-5555 or visit fourseasons.com/amman