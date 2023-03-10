Four Seasons’ Daniela Trovato Promoted to Regional Vice President and General Manager

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts leader Daniela Trovato has been promoted to Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, with regional responsibilities including guidance of South Florida’s four distinct properties including Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Four Seasons Hotel Miami, and Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale.



“I am honoured and excited to be part of Four Seasons recent growth in South Florida and to be given the opportunity to respect and expand each of these unique destinations while maintaining and enhancing their individual personalities,” says Daniela Trovato.

Daniela’s career at Four Seasons began in 2005, back in her native home of Italy, where she joined the team at Four Seasons Hotel Milano, and vividly recalls beloved hotelier Patrizio Cipollini telling her “if you really want to sell luxury, this is the only place.” In 2014, Daniela received a promotion to Senior Director of Marketing for the Italian collection, overseeing both Four Seasons Hotel Firenze and Four Seasons Hotel Milano. In 2017, she became Regional Director of Marketing, extending her marketing expertise to Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel; and shortly after, was endorsed as Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Firenze. In 2021 she was appointed General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, where as she says “I’m constantly inspired by the beauty and legendary history of The Surf Club.”

The Surf Club, a storied property with a history as a gathering place for the pioneers of the good life, has since been reimagined by some of today’s greatest creative minds. Now home to Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club with just 77 hotel rooms and a selection of hotel residences, the oceanfront property also includes a world-class Spa, Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club, and the Champagne Bar.

During her time as General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, Daniela made sure to transmit her vision throughout the Hotel team, with the goal of creating guest experiences that turn into lifelong memories. Moreover, she was a constant driver of both employee and guest experience, reflected in the Hotel’s Forbes Five Star accolade for the past four consecutive years. Her tenure saw the design of unparalleled unique experiences, from seasonal residencies with Michelin-starred restaurants and sunset picnics to musical performances and luminous events.

ADVERTISEMENT

After nearly two years of calling The Surf Club home, Daniela, who proudly represents Four Seasons and the brand’s commitment to exceptional service and quality, is dedicated to flourishing the identities of each of the region’s four hotels and resorts in her uniquely energetic and visionary manière.

Palm Beach Island’s only Five-Star, Five-Diamond Resort, Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, offers an intimate resort experience where picturesque pools and acres of private beachfront take centre stage. Within the charming setting, dine by the water at Florie’s by Mauro Colagreco and settle into the easy going pace of life.

Above the trendy Brickell Avenue, Four Seasons Hotel Miami offers the best of both big city exuberance and a tropical getaway. A place to savour the fun and flavourful dining experiences, spend the day with a swim or sway in a hammock within the two-acre (nearly a hectare) sun-kissed sanctuary, composed of 221 rooms, and 84 private residences. It’s all set against the Miami skyline.

For guests seeking the riviera lifestyle with a modern tropical twist, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale evokes a yacht club way of life. With a prime beachfront address, culture-driven cuisine, and wellness spa, the 22-storey oceanfront property is the newest Four Seasons in South Florida within the Fort Hospitality portfolio, recognized for being the region’s finest hotels, resorts and residences.