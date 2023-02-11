flynas launches program to inspire content creators

Saudi air carrier flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced the launch of the People’s Lens Program to inspire content creators interested in travel to go through unique experiences and share their works

The program aims to motivate innovative creators in photography, supporting talents and enriching media content, in addition to promoting the most prominent Saudi and foreign tourist and historical attractions in flynas routes.

People’s Lens Program will provide benefits, including tickets and accommodation for content creators who are active on social media to explore internal and international destinations throughout the year. flynas will publish the content like texts, photos and videos, on the company’s social media platforms and websites.

flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has transported more than 60 million passengers since its inception in 2007. It targets reaching 165 direct destinations by 2030 within its expansion strategy launched last year under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.” flynas has achieved record operational growth in 2022 compared to 2021.

Content creators who are interested in the program can apply via peopleslens.com, two weeks ahead of the flight date. All applications will go through an evaluation process for acceptance. The eligible applicants will include filmmakers, photographers and travel content creators. They need to provide an online portfolio to prove their specialty.

Once the application is accepted, the duration of travel, accommodation and trip vouchers are determined by agreement between the two parties. Destinations are changeable.

flynas has been recognized by many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the “best low-cost airline in the Middle East” in 2022 for the fifth year in a row. It is the highest award given in the aviation sector worldwide since its launch in 1999. flynas was also ranked among Skytrax’s top 10 low-cost airlines in the world.

Meanwhile, flynas won the “Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East” from the World Travel Awards in 2022 for the eighth year in a row.

The airline came in the four-star category, which is the highest category for low-cost airlines in the world, according to an assessment by the nonprofit organization APEX, one of the most significant international airline associations, which included 600 airlines of various categories around the world.

Source: Arab News