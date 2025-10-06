flynas Celebrates Launching Direct Flights Between Dammam and Damascus

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated launching direct flights between Dammam and Damascus, as of October 3, to further expanding its network and enhancing air connectivity between the two sisterly countries in alignment with national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors and in line with Vision 2030.

As of October 3, flynas started operating three weekly flights between King Fahad International Airport in Dammam and Damascus International Airport, after becoming the first Saudi airline to resume flights to Damascus last June.

An inauguration ceremony was held at King Fahad International Airport in Dammam on October 3, and was attended by representatives from flynas and Dammam Airports Company. Travelling guests on the departing inaugural flight to Damascus were welcomed with giveaways.

The leading LCC already operates 14 weekly flights from Riyadh and Jeddah to Damascus, with a daily direct flight on both routes. flynas announced the launch of its first direct flight between Riyadh and Damascus on June 5, adding the Syrian capital to its growing network, in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom”, and in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

